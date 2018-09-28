Log in
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)
German carmakers may offer diesel upgrade vouchers in compromise: FAZ

09/28/2018 | 09:04am CEST
BERLIN (Reuters) - German carmakers may offer owners of vehicles affected by driving bans vouchers for hardware upgrades by suppliers such as Baumot or HJS, German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) reported on Friday, without citing sources.

That would be a compromise between some German politicians who want BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen to pay for the cost of making older diesel vehicles cleaner and the carmakers who say hardware retrofits would be much too expensive.

The report by FAZ comes ahead of a diesel summit at the German chancellery on Friday, in which the government will try to agree by an end-September deadline a way to tackle pollution from diesel vehicles without resorting to further driving bans.

Any solution is likely to cost several billion euros, and Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said this week his plan would not require taxpayer funds or money from the car owners, putting the onus on carmakers instead.

A coalition committee is to meet on Monday to sign off on any decisions.

FAZ said the voucher scheme would apply to some diesel vehicles meeting the Euro 5 emissions standard and would cover 80 percent of the cost of upgrades, up to a maximum level of 3,000 euros ($3,500) per vehicle, FAZ said.

Older vehicles meeting the Euro 4 standard would not be covered, but their owners would be offered incentives to swap their vehicles for new ones.

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday that Volkswagen was prepared to support hardware retrofits, reversing its position and bowing to pressure that has mounted in the three years since it admitted to cheating diesel emissions tests.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Potter)
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG 0.50% 798 Delayed Quote.9.37%
BAUMOT GROUP AG 12.61% 3.3 Delayed Quote.0.00%
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE -0.04% 78.1 Delayed Quote.-9.02%
DAIMLER 1.39% 55.21 Delayed Quote.-22.56%
VOLKSWAGEN 1.69% 152.38 Delayed Quote.-9.10%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 96 766 M
EBIT 2018 9 111 M
Net income 2018 7 073 M
Finance 2018 21 001 M
Yield 2018 4,92%
P/E ratio 2018 7,37
P/E ratio 2019 7,05
EV / Sales 2018 0,31x
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
Capitalization 51 358 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 90,4 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-9.02%59 808
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.00%206 316
VOLKSWAGEN-9.10%87 602
DAIMLER-22.56%68 540
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-13.20%56 544
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-17.86%47 335
