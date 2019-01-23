Log in
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)
    
German carmakers, suppliers eye autonomous driving alliance - magazine

01/23/2019 | 06:36am EST
The BMW iNEXT electric autonomous concept car is introduced during a BMW press conference at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles

BERLIN (Reuters) - German carmakers Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen, and some of their major suppliers are in talks about developing a joint system for autonomous driving, manager magazine reported on Wednesday, citing company sources.

The potential alliance of German companies, which include Continental and Robert Bosch [ROBG.UL], would pool their resources to move forward more quickly as they race to keep up with rapid technological advances in the United States and China, the report said.

"If we combine our knowledge and technology, then we can even overtake Waymo," the magazine quoted one of the participants in the talks as saying.

Waymo is part of the Google parent Alphabet.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, editing by Tassilo Hummel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -2.59% 1078.63 Delayed Quote.3.22%
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE -0.84% 72.11 Delayed Quote.2.87%
CONTINENTAL -0.83% 131.85 Delayed Quote.10.35%
DAIMLER -0.53% 50.24 Delayed Quote.10.15%
VOLKSWAGEN -0.65% 142.68 Delayed Quote.3.37%
