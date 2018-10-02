Log in
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)
German diesel deal gives drivers choice of retrofit or trade-in

10/02/2018 | 10:05am CEST

BERLIN (Reuters) - Owners of older diesel cars in German cities where the air is particularly polluted should be able to choose between trade-in incentives and a hardware retrofit, coalition parties have agreed, a paper seen by Reuters on Tuesday showed.

After marathon talks into the night, Chancellor Angela Merkel and leaders of her coalition partners announced in the early hours that they had agreed on a way to cut pollution in cities while avoiding unpopular driving bans.

Initially there were no details of the deal but the document said German carmakers had agreed to offer an exchange programme with attractive trade-in incentives or discounts for owners of diesel vehicles of the Euro 4 and Euro 5 emissions standard.

If owners of a Euro 5 model wanted a hardware retrofit with a so-called selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system and if this was available and appropriate, the German government expects the carmakers to shoulder the costs for this, the document said.

On delivery vehicles and trade vans, the government would subsidise hardware retrofits with SCR systems by up to 80 percent, the document said.

There are 3.1 million diesel cars running to the Euro 4 standard, and 5.7 million Euro 5 diesels, out of a total of 46.5 million cars on the roads in Germany, according to official figures.

(Reporting by Holger Hansen; Additional reporting by Douglas Busvine; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Michelle Martin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE 0.64% 78.62 Delayed Quote.-10.01%
DAIMLER 1.86% 55.88 Delayed Quote.-23.23%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 2.30% 15.492 End-of-day quote.3.90%
PEUGEOT -1.14% 22.52 Real-time Quote.34.53%
RENAULT -0.08% 74.26 Real-time Quote.-11.21%
VOLKSWAGEN 0.42% 153.12 Delayed Quote.-8.92%
08/10GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY : At 6.8x P/E This Chinese Automaker Looks On Sale 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 96 749 M
EBIT 2018 9 064 M
Net income 2018 7 073 M
Finance 2018 21 001 M
Yield 2018 4,96%
P/E ratio 2018 7,31
P/E ratio 2019 7,02
EV / Sales 2018 0,31x
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
Capitalization 50 838 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 89,7 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-10.01%58 735
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-3.29%203 659
VOLKSWAGEN-8.92%88 731
DAIMLER-23.23%68 988
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-12.51%54 801
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-16.57%47 505
