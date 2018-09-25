Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Germany to hold another diesel summit to try to break deadlock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 04:48pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A traffic sign, which ban diesel cars is pictured at the Max-Brauer Allee in downtown Hamburg

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government will hold another summit on Friday to try to agree a way to tackle pollution from diesel vehicles without resorting to bans, with the transport minister saying his top priority is to ensure owners can swap old cars for cleaner ones.

Two government sources said on Tuesday the high-level summit would be held in the German chancellery, and both Environment Minister Svenja Schulze and Economy Minister Peter Altmaier were due to take part.

Carmakers and German government representatives failed to reach a compromise on Sunday over potential hardware retrofits for older diesel vehicles. Friday's meeting will take place ahead of a deadline at the end of September set by Chancellor Angela Merkel to stave off bans on older vehicle.

The government currently envisages offering owners of affected diesels in 10 heavily polluted cities options including buy-backs, exchanges and hardware refits, according to a document seen by public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk.

But ministries are divided over the issue. The Environment Ministry favours hardware retrofits costing around 3,000 euros ($3,500) per vehicle, but Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer favours incentives for drivers of older diesel vehicles to trade them in for newer models to curb pollution.

Differences over how to tackle the problem of diesel cars with excessive emissions have strained Merkel's ruling coalition. She said on Monday that a coalition committee would meet on Oct. 1 to discuss matters including diesel policy.

The subject has proved controversial as pollution levels have exceeded European Union limits in a number of German cities, but the government is worried about the cost of replacing or upgrading vehicles and the impact on the country's powerful car industry, its biggest source of export income.

Environment Minister Svenja Schulze said on Twitter the problem could not be solved without retrofits, adding: "Hardware retrofits paid for by manufacturers are the best and most fair way to deal with the diesel crisis."

Scheuer said in a statement on Tuesday, however, that he favoured exchanging older diesel cars for newer, cleaner ones.

"Regarding possible hardware retrofits for German diesel vehicles, my aim is to make sure owners do not pay anything. My aim is also to ensure that the loss of value of used diesel cars is offset by carmakers, who would either take them back or exchange them," he said.

Industry sources said the decline in value would only be compensated for in regions particularly badly affected by pollution.

On retrofits, industry and government sources said the aim in particular was to refit around 1.2 million vans as it was relatively easy in technical terms and such vehicles were on the roads in towns often and for long periods of time.

A spokesman for automaker Daimler said the company was working on a package of measures.

($1 = 0.8506 euros)

(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Additional reporting by Ilona Wissenbach and Thomas Escritt; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Mark Potter)

By Markus Wacket
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE -5.17% 79.27 Delayed Quote.-3.84%
DAIMLER -3.05% 54.47 Delayed Quote.-18.63%
VOLKSWAGEN -1.60% 150.52 Delayed Quote.-7.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
04:48pGermany to hold another diesel summit to try to break deadlock
RE
04:46pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Cuts Outlook, Blames Trade Disputes and Emissions..
DJ
04:21pBMW warns on profit, blames price and trade wars
RE
03:55pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Cuts Outlook, Blames Trade Disputes and Emissions..
DJ
03:01pBMW Shares Tumble After Profit Warning Over Trade Tensions, Emissions Rules
DJ
01:49pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Cuts 2018 Guidance on Testing Regulations, Trade ..
DJ
01:29pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Group Adjusts Guidance For Current Financial Year
DJ
01:20pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Group adjusts guidance for current financial year
EQ
09/24BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW racer Florian Brunet-Lugardon wins the French Eur..
PU
09/23GERMANY, CARMAKERS TO CONTINUE DIESE : transport minister
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04Oil Turns Bullish To Start The Month (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/04WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Oil Begins September Soaring Above $70 
09/03German onslaught against Tesla dominance 
08/31Trump rejects EU offer on auto tariffs 
08/10GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY : At 6.8x P/E This Chinese Automaker Looks On Sale 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 98 436 M
EBIT 2018 9 716 M
Net income 2018 7 489 M
Finance 2018 21 297 M
Yield 2018 4,74%
P/E ratio 2018 7,35
P/E ratio 2019 7,16
EV / Sales 2018 0,33x
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
Capitalization 54 270 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 93,3 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-3.84%63 729
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.11%202 257
VOLKSWAGEN-7.25%89 463
DAIMLER-18.63%70 517
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-11.06%55 996
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-15.22%49 028
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.