Great every time around: The new MINI wins the “autonis” 2018 design award.

09/20/2018 | 07:09pm CEST

Munich. It's a small car but you just can't miss it. Expressive visual appeal and an exceptionally large number of customisation options simply turn the MINI 3 door, MINI 5 door and the MINI Convertible into real eyecatchers over and over again. Its good looks once again won it class victory in the readers' vote of the 'auto, motor und sport' magazine thereby also the 'autonis' award. The current edition of the MINI, which was comprehensively revised at the beginning of the year, thus repeats the success of the British original in the premium small car segment from 2014. In that year MINI won the 'autonis' award following the most recent generation change.

Its stylishly refined design is what made the new MINI excitingly attractive and the voters' favourite car. Newly designed LED headlamps and LED tail lights with the characteristic Union Jack design make for an unmistakable appearance. The colours Emerald Grey metallic, Starlight Blue metallic and Solaris Orange metallic are now also included in the paintwork program. The extended range of light alloy wheels, the Piano Black exterior option with black surrounds for headlamps, radiator grille and tail lights, which is available for the first time, as well as new leather equipment, interior surfaces and colour lines for the interior, extend the possibilities of turning the MINI into a personalised one-of-a-kind specimen welcome everywhere.

The fresh exterior and interior accents add to the car's brand-typical visual appeal, making the current MINI generation a unique character in the premium small car segment once again. The car's attractiveness is attested to by it winning the 'autonis' trophy once more.

The automobile magazine, published by the Motorpresse publisher in Stuttgart, had asked its readers to vote for 'the most beautiful cars in 2018' for the 18th time already. Readers could choose from 95 models in ten categories. New models and revisions, which appeared on the German market over the last twelve months, had been nominated. In the 'small car' class, the MINI won by a clear margin over its five competiors. 30.3 per cent of votes cast went to the British original.

In case of queries please contact:

Matthias Bode, Press Officer Product Communication MINI
Telephone: +49-89-382-61742, Fax: +49-89-382-28567
E-mail: matthias.bode@mini.com

Andreas Lampka, Head of Communication MINI
Telephone: +49 89-382-23662, Fax: +49 89-382-28567
E-mail: andreas.lampka@mini.com

Markus Sagemann, Head of Communication MINI, BMW Motorrad
Telephone: +49 89-382- 68796, Fax: +49 89-382-28567
E-mail: markus.sagemann@bmw.de

The BMW Group

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world's leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises 30 production and assembly facilities in 14 countries; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

In 2017, the BMW Group sold over 2,463,500 passenger vehicles and more than 164,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2017 was € 10,655 billion on revenues amounting to € 98,678 billion. As of 31 December 2017, the BMW Group had a workforce of 129,932 employees.

The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company has therefore established ecological and social sustainability throughout the value chain, comprehensive product responsibility and a clear commitment to conserving resources as an integral part of its strategy.

www.bmwgroup.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BMWGroup

Twitter: http://twitter.com/BMWGroup

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/BMWGroupview

Google+: http://googleplus.bmwgroup.com

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 17:08:01 UTC
