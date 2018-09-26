Log in
Independent BMW car dealers loath to agree new terms: Sueddeutsche Zeitung

09/26/2018 | 12:10am CEST
FILE PHOTO: The BMW logo is seen on a vehicle at the New York Auto Show in New York

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Most of BMW's 550 independent car dealerships are unwilling to accept new terms set by the carmaker and are threatening to ignore an end-September deadline, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Wednesday.

The move could affect the sale of BMW cars and spare parts from next Monday, the Munich daily said.

"We will not sign the contracts that have been offered to us with regard to a business model 2018+ in their current form," Peter Reisacher, president of the association of German licensed BMW dealers (VDB), told the paper.

"We will inform BMW on Wednesday in written form."

The dealers account for 11 billion euros ($12.94 billion) of BMW revenues, the paper said, adding BMW only owns 50 of the 600 BMW car dealerships. The retailers received new terms in August that leave them with significantly less income.

BMW on Tuesday warned its pretax profit would fall this year, against earlier expectations for a flat outcome, and cut its profit margin guidance for cars, blaming intense price competition following new emissions rules.

($1 = 0.8499 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 98 436 M
EBIT 2018 9 716 M
Net income 2018 7 489 M
Finance 2018 21 297 M
Yield 2018 4,74%
P/E ratio 2018 7,35
P/E ratio 2019 7,16
EV / Sales 2018 0,33x
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
Capitalization 54 270 M
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 93,3 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-3.84%63 729
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-2.44%202 257
VOLKSWAGEN-7.25%89 463
DAIMLER-18.63%70 517
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-10.42%55 996
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-15.22%49 028
