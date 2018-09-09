Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Interview with Charly Lamm: “I remain connected to BMW with all my heart”.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2018 | 08:07am CEST

Sachsenring. At the start of the week, BMW Team Schnitzer announced that 2019 will herald some personnel changes for the long-established team from Freilassing (GER). On 1st January, long-term team principal Charly Lamm (GER) will hand over management duties to Herbert Schnitzer Jnr, son of team founder Herbert Schnitzer Snr. Lamm will be actively involved in the changeover to the next generation, before taking a step back after nearly four decades in the front line at BMW Team Schnitzer. This weekend, the successful team principal is competing with BMW Team Schnitzer in the ADAC GT Masters. At the start of the second race day at the Sachsenring, Lamm talks about his motives, his connection to BMW and what the future holds.

Charly, it is hardly possible to imagine BMW Team Schnitzer without you at the pit wall. How did your decision come about?

Charly Lamm: 'To start with: I'm still at the pit wall here at the Sachsenring - and I'm committed to the team as ever. But I had been thinking for some time about what the future could hold for me. I am 63 years old and motorsport has driven my life since I was 17. There wasn't much time for a private life. On the other hand, for a race team like Schnitzer Motorsport it is extremely important to move with the times and put young, modern structures in place. Motor racing is always changing, so I felt it was the right time for the team and me to take this step. I would like to thank Herbert Schnitzer Snr, who gave me this opportunity for a long and exciting journey in motorsport.'

How did BMW Motorsport react?

Lamm: 'BMW Motorsport indicated that it will fully support the changeover to the next generation. During one of our many discussions, Jens Marquardt also made it clear that he would like it if BMW Motorsport could continue to benefit from my experience - regardless of my role at Team Schnitzer. I was delighted to hear that, and it is something I can see myself doing. The support our team receives from BMW - and the level of personal appreciation for my efforts in this context - do mean a lot to me. The reactions from the BMW Motorsport family to our announcement have brought back many great memories. We really had a great time together, and continue to do so.'

Is it possible for someone like you to really let go of motor racing?

Lamm: 'As the saying goes, two hearts beat in my chest: one for BMW and one for Team Schnitzer. That will always be the case. I owe much of my motor racing career to BMW and I remain connected to the brand with all my heart. Over the coming weeks, Jens and I will meet to consider what new role I could assume in this context. Of course, I will be on hand to advise Herbert Schnitzer Jnr to deal with any questions. But first, it is important to devote all our energy to completing the ADAC GT Masters season and keeping the BMW flags flying in Macau.'

Do you think that Schnitzer Motorsport is well set to face the future?

Lamm: 'Yes, we have put Schnitzer Motorsport on the right path together. In this context, it was really important that BMW Motorsport was involved in all considerations about the future of Schnitzer Motorsport at an early stage. This exchange of views was crucial as we naturally enjoy a close connection. Our colleagues from Munich support us as we strive to reach our common goal: continuing the Schnitzer success story as a BMW team in touring car and GT racing. In that respect, we have already come up with some interesting ideas for the coming year. The team is as motivated as ever. Extensive experience mingles with fresh ideas and innovation. That is a recipe for success in motorsport.'

This weekend will see your penultimate appearance in the ADAC GT Masters this year. What do you think of the season so far?

Lamm: 'We are experiencing a season of ups and downs. The highlight was Spielberg, when we got all four Schnitzer drivers on the podium. We were able to show there that we can still really compete with the BMW M6 GT3, just like in the previous year. However, we have also had some races in which we couldn't make the most out of our opportunities. That has a noticeable effect in a series as tough as the ADAC GT Masters. We definitely want to complete the season with good results and positive experiences in the remaining races.'

How do you view this year's Schnitzer project landscape and what would you like to see in the future?

Lamm: 'Our departure from touring car racing was an important moment for the team. However, Schnitzer has always been actively involved in international GT racing so it was not difficult for us to assume this new role. We have been getting to know the ADAC GT Masters as an exciting challenge in the GT racing segment since 2017. The team was made welcome right from the start. We have added to our racing schedule with appearances in international classics, such as the 12-hour race in Bathurst or the GT world finale in Macau. There are also tasks and activities that the general public might not notice, such as support for development work. From my angle, the team would be suited to competing in the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring again. The same is true of more starts in international GT racing. This love for the 'Green Hell' on the one hand, and for races around the world on the other hand, have long been the driving force for me and the team.'

Instagram: www.instagram.com/bmwmotorsport

YouTube: www.youtube.com/bmwmotorsport

Twitter: www.twitter.com/bmwmotorsport

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 09 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2018 06:06:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
08:07aINTERVIEW WITH CHARLY LAMM : “I remain connected to BMW with all my heart&..
PU
09/08BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Spengler reaches the podium for BMW – four BMW ..
PU
09/08Germany's diesel working group recommends hardware retrofits
RE
09/08WARM-UP ON THE NÜRBURGRING : First official presentation of the BMW X3 M and the..
PU
09/07BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Sam Lewitt to create BMW Open Work 2018. Artwork insp..
PU
09/07THE NEW BMW X2 M35I : M DNA for the most powerful compact Sports Activity Coupe.
PU
09/07ELECTRIFYING POWER FOR SUPREME DRIVI : the new BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance.
PU
09/06BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : “Hey BMW, now we’re talking!" BMWs are ab..
PU
09/06BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Team RLL heads to Laguna Seca with a lot of momen..
PU
09/06BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : A glimpse into the future by BMW i. "Making your own ..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04Oil Turns Bullish To Start The Month (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/04WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Oil Begins September Soaring Above $70 
09/03German onslaught against Tesla dominance 
08/31Trump rejects EU offer on auto tariffs 
08/10GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY : At 6.8x P/E This Chinese Automaker Looks On Sale 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 98 737 M
EBIT 2018 9 744 M
Net income 2018 7 501 M
Finance 2018 21 297 M
Yield 2018 4,89%
P/E ratio 2018 7,14
P/E ratio 2019 6,96
EV / Sales 2018 0,32x
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
Capitalization 52 685 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 93,3 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-6.63%60 862
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-9.64%193 726
VOLKSWAGEN-18.25%78 095
DAIMLER-23.05%67 331
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-19.16%51 735
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-17.27%47 843
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.