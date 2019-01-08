Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Mercedes claims luxury car crown as analysts eye challenger Tesla

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 02:43pm EST
The 88th Geneva International Motor Show

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz sold 2.31 million passenger cars last year, likely enough to make it the top-selling premium automotive brand in 2018, although some analysts are questioning how much longer German manufacturers can dominate the luxury car industry.

BMW, Audi and Daimler Mercedes-Benz have held sway in the market for high-performance limousines for decades, but analysts warn a shift toward electric and self-driving cars could open the door to new challengers, such as U.S. manufacturer Tesla.

"The question is whether Tesla is the Apple of the auto industry and the established premium brands will become the Nokias and Blackberries," UBS analyst Patrick Hummel said, referring to Apple's successful disruption of the mobile phone market, where Nokia and Blackberry once dominated.

BMW and Audi have yet to release annual sales data. Tesla said it delivered 245,240 vehicles in 2018.

The success of the German manufacturers is based on sales of combustion engined vehicles at a time when customers are hankering for newer electric cars with sophisticated software-based infotainment systems.

The Germans are also launching electric cars, but their profits come mainly from sales of high-horsepower diesel and petrol engined vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz posted a new sales record last year thanks to an 11 percent sales jump in China, the world's largest car market, while sales in the United States and Europe fell 6.3 percent and 2.3 percent respectively.

Its flagship S-class saloon saw sales rise 12 percent, while more than a third of customers chose to buy a sport-utility vehicle (SUV), and around 25 percent of sales were compact cars, Mercedes-Benz said.

"In 2018 Mercedes-Benz was at the top of the premium segment in the automotive industry for the third year in a row," Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said on Tuesday.

Analysts said the Stuttgart-based company remained ahead of BMW and Volkswagen Audi thanks to increased production capacity in China.

"Mercedes currently has a significant lead over BMW and it is a two horse race for now. Audi will be behind for a number of years," Nord LB analyst Frank Schwope said.

BMW will release annual sales figures for BMW-branded passenger cars on Friday. BMW Group, which includes the Mini and Rolls-Royce brands, sold 2.49 million cars last year.

By contrast, Mercedes-Benz and its sister brand Smart sold 2.44 million cars last year.

Hummel said Tesla could pose a threat in the medium term because it offers better connectivity and over-the-air updates.

“Tesla has a lead of three to four years in areas like software and electronics. The millennials are much more focused on these things. There is a risk that the Germans can’t catch up," he said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Edward Taylor and Jan Schwartz
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 2.04% 150.91 Delayed Quote.-6.01%
AUDI AG 0.52% 774 Delayed Quote.-1.53%
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE 0.12% 72.21 Delayed Quote.2.01%
DAIMLER 0.72% 47.5 Delayed Quote.2.72%
TESLA 0.29% 335.71 Delayed Quote.0.65%
VOLKSWAGEN 1.68% 143 Delayed Quote.1.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
02:43pMercedes claims luxury car crown as analysts eye challenger Tesla
RE
02:24pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Dakar Rally 2019 – Stage 02, Pisco - San Juan d..
PU
12:24pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Group at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES)..
PU
10:10aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Designworks Collaborates with The North Face to Imagi..
PU
08:19aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW i Andretti Motorsport travels to Marrakesh well p..
PU
06:28aAudi Taps BMW Veteran as New Sales and Marketing Chief
DJ
04:45aBMW says sold 2.49 million BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce vehicles in 2018
RE
01:15aEV startup Byton aims to raise $500 million to fund growth - sources
RE
01/07BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Dakar Rally 2019 – Stage 01, Lima - Pisco
PU
01/07PREMIERE IN CHINA : Alibaba voice assistant introduced into BMW vehicles.
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 96 914 M
EBIT 2018 9 028 M
Net income 2018 7 062 M
Finance 2018 20 265 M
Yield 2018 5,28%
P/E ratio 2018 6,77
P/E ratio 2019 6,67
EV / Sales 2018 0,27x
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
Capitalization 46 908 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 83,8 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE2.01%53 694
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP5.92%196 124
VOLKSWAGEN1.24%81 229
DAIMLER2.72%57 753
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD6.75%49 715
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION2.72%48 496
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.