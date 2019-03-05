Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE

(BMW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

No-deal Brexit could prompt BMW to consider moving Mini production out of UK: Sky News

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 07:33am EST
Workers assemble cars at the plant for the Mini range of cars in Cowley, near Oxford

LONDON (Reuters) - BMW could consider moving Mini production out of Britain in the event of a disorderly Brexit, board member Peter Schwarzenbauer told Sky News on Tuesday.

He added that the company would also not be very happy with a two or three month delay to Britain's departure from the European Union because the industry has been preparing for a March 29 exit.

"This would be really a huge burden for the Mini brand," he said of a no-deal Brexit. "If this comes, which is the worst case scenario ... we would need to consider what it exactly means for us in the long run. For Mini, this is really a danger."

Asked if BMW could move Mini production out of Cowley near Oxford, he said "We at least have to consider it."

(Reporting by Kate Holton and Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
07:56aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Says UK Mini Production at Risk in No-Deal Brexit..
DJ
07:53aBMW could shift some UK engine output if no orderly Brexit
RE
07:53aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW could shift some engine production out of UK - bo..
RE
07:33aNO-DEAL BREXIT COULD PROMPT BMW TO C : Sky News
RE
02:23aALL ABOUT THAT BASS : carmakers seek electric car sounds for post-petrol era
RE
03/03Brexit casts shadow over stands at Geneva car show
RE
02/28DAIMLER : BMW Team Up on Self-Driving Car Technology
DJ
02/25BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Munich prosecutors fine BMW 8.5 million euro for faul..
RE
02/25HERE expands mapping services to China with Navinfo partnership
RE
02/22BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Daimler, BMW to invest 1 billion euros in venture to ..
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 97 060 M
EBIT 2018 9 072 M
Net income 2018 7 055 M
Finance 2018 15 732 M
Yield 2018 5,11%
P/E ratio 2018 7,00
P/E ratio 2019 7,05
EV / Sales 2018 0,34x
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
Capitalization 48 602 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 82,8 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE5.62%55 065
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.25%194 966
VOLKSWAGEN11.03%88 643
DAIMLER AG16.49%64 580
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION17.34%55 717
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD11.21%51 058
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.