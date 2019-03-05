No-deal Brexit could prompt BMW to consider moving Mini production out of UK: Sky News

He added that the company would also not be very happy with a two or three month delay to Britain's departure from the European Union because the industry has been preparing for a March 29 exit.

"This would be really a huge burden for the Mini brand," he said of a no-deal Brexit. "If this comes, which is the worst case scenario ... we would need to consider what it exactly means for us in the long run. For Mini, this is really a danger."

Asked if BMW could move Mini production out of Cowley near Oxford, he said "We at least have to consider it."

