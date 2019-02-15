Log in
Proposed Washington tariffs could halve German car exports to U.S. - Ifo

02/15/2019 | 05:02am EST
BERLIN (Reuters) - Proposed 25 percent import tariffs on cars by the United States could cut German car exports to the U.S. by up to 50 percent in the long-term and heavily affect exports to other countries, a study by the German Ifo institute showed on Friday.

"These tariffs would cut total car exports from Germany by 7.7 percent, which would amount to 18.4 billion euros (£16.2 billion)," Gabriel Felbermayr, foreign trade expert at Ifo, said in a statement.

The U.S. Commerce Department is set to meet a Sunday deadline to deliver its recommendations to President Donald Trump on whether imported vehicles and parts pose a national security risk, and to outline options on how to address the issue, officials said on Thursday.

(The story was corrected to change to "billion" from "million" in the second paragraph)

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE -1.05% 68.6 Delayed Quote.-0.44%
DAIMLER -0.92% 48.89 Delayed Quote.7.38%
VOLKSWAGEN -0.69% 141 Delayed Quote.2.12%
