Proposed Washington tariffs could halve German car exports to U.S. - Ifo

"These tariffs would cut total car exports from Germany by 7.7 percent, which would amount to 18.4 billion euros (£16.2 billion)," Gabriel Felbermayr, foreign trade expert at Ifo, said in a statement.

The U.S. Commerce Department is set to meet a Sunday deadline to deliver its recommendations to President Donald Trump on whether imported vehicles and parts pose a national security risk, and to outline options on how to address the issue, officials said on Thursday.

