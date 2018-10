Renault said on its website on Tuesday that owners of diesel vehicles meeting the Euro-5 or an older emissions standard were eligible to receive between 2,000 euros (£1,774 pounds) and 10,000 euros ($2,308-$11,541) to trade in their vehicle for a new Renault car, regardless of what type of engine the new model has.

