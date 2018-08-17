Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/17 03:52:07 pm
80.895 EUR   -1.11%
03:46pBMW WELT AND &L : Impossible – Fallout”
PU
03:03pTESLA'S MODEL 3 : Ubs
RE
08:11aBAYERISCHE MOTO : BMW i collaborates with the Munich pop-up hotel Th..
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tesla's Model 3 margins could be dented by costly powertrain: UBS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 03:03pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A row of new Tesla Model 3 electric vehicles is seen at a parking lot in Richmond

(Reuters) - Electric carmaker Tesla Inc premium Model 3 sedan will not produce better profit margins than a conventional BMW and the company could actually lose $6,000 on every base model due to higher costs for the powertrain, according to an analyst at UBS.

Tesla's shares were down about 3 percent at $325 in premarket trade on Friday.

The company is banking on its Model 3 to ensure future profitability. The base model is $35,000, but car buyers can upgrade to a $49,000 version, which has a longer range battery and high end trim.

UBS said the powertrain - a component crucial to Model 3's architecture, cost $950 higher than a previous forecast, but still better compared to General Motors Co's Chevy Bolt.

"While Tesla's powertrain was better than peers in terms of cost per kWh and performance, their lead was not as large as we would have expected," analyst Colin Langan said in a research note titled "Is Tesla Revolutionary or Evolutionary?"

Langan added that the cell cost at $148/kWh is well above Tesla's guidance of below $100/kWh ending 2018.

He said the powertrain modules are in-house designed and built by Tesla, which is enabling it to move earlier with new technologies.

The Model 3 UBS Evidence Lab disassembled was $49,000, which included the 75 kWh battery and the high end trim. The model is expected to have a factory variable margin of about 29 percent and a gross margin of about 18 percent.

According to the note, Tesla's gross margin comes in at 18 percent for a high-end Model 3, while the BMW 330i records 21 percent. The powertrain for Tesla's Model 3 costs $17,827, more than double BMW spends on the component.

"With these economics, we expect the $35k base Model 3 to lose about $6k/car," Langan said.

On Thursday, Evercore analysts said Tesla is on its way to make 8,000 Model 3 cars per week even as it burns more cash, following their visit to the electric carmaker's California facility.

Musk, who shocked markets last week after tweeting a proposal to take the company private, gave a wide-ranging and emotional interview to the New York Times on Thursday on the company's troubles and the personal burdens he has suffered running the company.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE -1.17% 80.96 Delayed Quote.-5.79%
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION 0.97% 36.035 Delayed Quote.-11.47%
TESLA -3.10% 324 Delayed Quote.7.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
03:46pBMW WELT AND &LDQUO;MISSION : Impossible – Fallout”
PU
03:03pTESLA'S MODEL 3 MARGINS COULD BE DEN : Ubs
RE
08:11aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW i collaborates with the Munich pop-up hotel The L..
PU
08/16THE NEW BMW 3 SERIES SEDAN : endurance test in the "Green Hell".
PU
08/15BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Team RLL in action at the Virginia International ..
PU
08/14OUT OF THE CAR IN LESS THAN FIVE SEC : Alessandro Zanardi well prepared in terms..
PU
08/14BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : South Korea to Ban Some BMW Cars After Engine Fires
DJ
08/14South Korea to ban about 20,000 BMW vehicles after engine fires
RE
08/13BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Chasing records with the BMW M2 Competition.
PU
08/13FIRST BMW TITLE OF THE SEASON : Jordan Szoke champion in Canada once again.
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/10GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY : At 6.8x P/E This Chinese Automaker Looks On Sale 
08/09EUROPE EV UPDATE :   Flex Factories Are Becoming New Norm 
08/03States vow to fight auto emissions rollback 
07/25Reported auto emissions test manipulation 
07/20ROSS : 'Too early' to talk auto tariffs 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 98 787 M
EBIT 2018 9 788 M
Net income 2018 7 540 M
Finance 2018 21 427 M
Yield 2018 4,84%
P/E ratio 2018 7,18
P/E ratio 2019 6,94
EV / Sales 2018 0,32x
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
Capitalization 52 857 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 93,7 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-5.79%61 061
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-7.19%200 536
VOLKSWAGEN-16.23%80 961
DAIMLER-21.91%68 821
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-16.13%53 678
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-11.47%51 018
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.