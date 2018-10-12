Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tesla says orders placed by October 15 eligible for full tax credit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 08:43am CEST

(Reuters) - Electric carmaker Tesla Inc said http://bit.ly/2NCbs1r all orders for its vehicles placed by Oct. 15 are eligible for full federal tax credit of $7,500 and such customers will get their cars delivered by the end of the year.

Under a major tax overhaul passed by the Republican-controlled U.S. Congress late last year, financial incentives in the way of tax credits that lower the cost of electric vehicles are available for the first 200,000 such vehicles sold by an automaker. The tax credit is then reduced by 50 percent every six months until it phases out.

In July, Tesla said it delivered 200,000 electric cars to buyers in the United States, meaning tax credits will now begin to be lowered while rivals such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW AG and Audi AG will bring electric models to the market with a full tax credit in place.

Buyers of electric cars get full tax credit for the quarter in which the company hits the 200,000 delivery mark and the next.

The declining tax credit is seen as putting Tesla at a disadvantage over newer entrants to the market, whose first 200,000 models will qualify for a full tax credit.

It also adds to what's been a few bad months as Tesla faced delivery delays due to manufacturing bottlenecks and deferred the much-needed revenue when it continues to spend heavily on Model 3 production fixes as well as projects in the pipeline.

Electrek, which earlier reported on the deadline on new orders, described the company's latest move as an attempt to boost sales. http://bit.ly/2ONOeuf

However, the incentives could go if a new bill, introduced by a Republican senator to end the federal tax credit for electric cars altogether, is passed, Electrek reported.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG -3.91% 738 Delayed Quote.1.66%
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE -1.39% 74.3 Delayed Quote.-14.43%
TESLA -1.81% 252.23 Delayed Quote.-18.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
09:08aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Group grows sales in first three quarters of 2018
PU
08:48aBRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE : BMW to Assert Control in China
DJ
08:43aTesla says orders placed by October 15 eligible for full tax credit
RE
04:48aBMW to buy control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers
RE
04:46aBMW to buy control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers
RE
10/11U.S. safety agency OKs advanced headlights for road use
RE
10/11BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE : BMW to Take Control of China Joint Venture in $4 B..
DJ
10/11BMW to buy control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers
RE
10/11BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE : BMW to Take Control of China Joint Venture in $4 B..
DJ
10/11BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Joint Venture – BMW Group agrees Long-term Expa..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/10EU agrees to seek CO2 cut on cars 
10/09EU nations weigh CO2 car curbs 
09/04Oil Turns Bullish To Start The Month (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/04WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Oil Begins September Soaring Above $70 
09/03German onslaught against Tesla dominance 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 96 367 M
EBIT 2018 8 891 M
Net income 2018 7 117 M
Finance 2018 21 001 M
Yield 2018 5,20%
P/E ratio 2018 7,07
P/E ratio 2019 6,79
EV / Sales 2018 0,28x
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
Capitalization 48 320 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 88,8 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-14.43%56 030
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-9.63%196 646
VOLKSWAGEN-15.60%82 198
DAIMLER-25.57%66 277
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-21.40%51 789
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-21.18%46 066
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.