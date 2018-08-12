Log in
Trump backs boycott of Harley Davidson in steel tariff dispute

08/12/2018 | 05:06pm CEST
U.S. President Trump and Vice President Pence leaves after meeting with Harley Davidson executives at the South Lawn of the White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump backed boycotting American motorcycle manufacturer Harley Davidson Inc on Sunday, the latest salvo in a dispute between the company and Trump over tariffs on steel.

The Wisconsin-based motorcycle manufacturer announced a plan earlier this year to move production of motorcycles for the European Union from the United States to its overseas facilities to avoid the tariffs imposed by the trading bloc in retaliation for Trump's duties on steel and aluminium imports.

In response, Trump has criticized Harley Davidson, calling for higher, targeted taxes and threatening to lure foreign producers to the United States to increase competition.

"Many @harleydavidson owners plan to boycott the company if manufacturing moves overseas. Great! Most other companies are coming in our direction, including Harley competitors. A really bad move! U.S. will soon have a level playing field, or better," Trump said in a Twitter post.

Harley Davidson has repeatedly declined to comment on Trump's remarks over the course of the dispute. The company could not be immediately reached for comment on Sunday.

Harley has forecast that the EU tariffs would cost the company about $30 million to $45 million (35.25 million pounds) for the remainder of 2018 and $90 million to $100 million on a full-year basis.

Trump met Saturday with a group of bikers who support him, posing for pictures with about 180 bikers at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he is on vacation.

Motorcycle companies based outside the United States include Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd and Yamaha Corp, Europe's BMW and Ducati as well as India's Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd, among others.

(Reporting by Ginger Gibson; editing by Grant McCool)

By Ginger Gibson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAJAJ AUTO -1.17% 2629 End-of-day quote.-21.09%
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE -1.45% 83.58 Delayed Quote.-3.74%
HARLEY-DAVIDSON -1.14% 43.25 Delayed Quote.-15.00%
HERO MOTOCORP LTD 1.04% 3304 End-of-day quote.-13.21%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD -0.38% 3368 End-of-day quote.-14.19%
YAMAHA CORP -1.32% 5240 End-of-day quote.24.47%
