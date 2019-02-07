Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volvo Cars feels margin pressure from U.S.-China tariff war

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 03:41am EST
Volvo Cars U.S. production plant is pictured in Ridgeville

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Chinese-owned Volvo Cars reported a fall in 2018 profit margins as a prolonged trade war between Washington and Beijing pushed up costs and resulted in pricing pressure in its main market China.

The Swedish carmaker, owned by China's Geely, will increase volumes and cut operational costs to try to offset the impact on margins that is expected to persist this year, CEO Hakan Samuelsson told Reuters.

"We have a very, very strong product offering and a modest market share outside Sweden, so we are expecting and planning for further growth," Samuelsson said.

"I would say we enter now into a phase where we have to focus more on the cost side as well - not with any special packages, but with normal work to improve our cost consciousness and cost control."

In 2018, the Chinese premium car sales segment held up better than the broader market which contracted amid fallout from the trade war. Carmakers including Tesla cut prices in response, denting earnings.

Under Geely's aegis, Volvo has steadily pushed into premium cars where it competes against Daimler's Mercedes-Benz and BMW, helping it hit its fifth straight year of record sales in 2018.

The company's 2018 operating profit increased by 0.9 percent to 14.2 billion Swedish crowns ($1.5 billion), but its margin fell to 5.6 percent from a year-ago 6.7 percent, it said on Thursday.

Germany's Daimler this week reported rising costs and falling sales for Mercedes-Benz in the fourth quarter.

The trade war caused Volvo to postpone plans for a listing last year and generated additional costs to retool its factories to limit the tariff impact.

Samuelsson said if the United States followed through on its threat to slap tariffs on European cars, that would result in a "very severe" impact for Volvo and the broader European auto industry that would be difficult to offset.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on cars from around the world, as he did with aluminium and steel last March, but European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker negotiated a "ceasefire agreement" last July.

Talks aimed at finding common ground to avoid tariffs have been under way ever since.

(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Stockholm; Editing by Alexander Smith/Keith Weir)

By Esha Vaish

Stocks treated in this article : Bayerische Motoren Werke, Daimler, Tesla
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE -0.96% 72.99 Delayed Quote.4.17%
DAIMLER -2.35% 50.82 Delayed Quote.13.16%
TESLA -1.29% 317.22 Delayed Quote.-4.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
03:41aVolvo Cars feels margin pressure from U.S.-China tariff war
RE
02/06BET EVERYTHING ON ELECTRIC : Inside Volkswagen's radical strategy shift
RE
02/05German state ready to buy company stakes to protect core industry
RE
02/05German state ready to buy company stakes to protect core industry
RE
02/05BMW INEXT UNDERGOES WINTER TRIAL TES : advancing the future of driving pleasure ..
PU
02/05China's CATL, Honda plan to co-operate on EV battery development
RE
02/05BMW INTERNATIONAL OPEN 2019 : Two-time major winner & local favourite Kaymer and..
PU
02/04Porsche Names New CEO For Middle East Business
DJ
02/01Germany's new industrial strategy under fire
RE
01/31Europe's listed firms expect to glean $514 billion in revenue from China
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 97 047 M
EBIT 2018 9 059 M
Net income 2018 7 029 M
Finance 2018 15 785 M
Yield 2018 5,23%
P/E ratio 2018 6,92
P/E ratio 2019 6,96
EV / Sales 2018 0,33x
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
Capitalization 47 943 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 83,4 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE4.17%54 475
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.46%200 687
VOLKSWAGEN7.54%86 208
DAIMLER13.16%64 485
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION19.31%55 468
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD8.39%50 392
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.