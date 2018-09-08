Log in
News Summary

Warm-up on the Nürburgring: First official presentation of the BMW X3 M and the BMW X4 M.

09/08/2018 | 01:12pm CEST

Munich. The BMW M GmbH is extending its range of high performance models in the segment of Sports Activity Vehicles (SAV) and Sports Activity Coupes (SAC). The high-performance character so typical of BMW automobiles will be passed on to two further BMW X models, the series development of which has already been kicked off. During the DTM racing weekend at the Nürburgring (7 - 9 September 2018), prototypes of the BMW X3 M and the BMW X4 M will be test driven on the circuit. Thus, the camouflaged pre-series vehicles will be making their first public appearance precisely where the dynamic driving qualities of the BMW X3 M and BMW X4 M will reach their final level of maturity. The Nürburgring is the traditional setting for the completion of the ultimate testing and tuning programme for the specific overall M package comprising drive system, suspension and aerodynamics.

With large air intakes at the front, specific M features for optimised aerodynamics and an exhaust system with four tailpipes integrated into the rear apron, the vehicles already bear the characteristics of a BMW M model at an early stage of their development phase. The technological highlight of the BMW X3 M and the BMW X4 M is a newly developed straight six-cylinder engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology and high-revving characteristics.

Part of the development process is the specific tuning of the M xDrive technology introduced for the first time in the new BMW M5. This technology is deployed in the BMW X3 M and the BMW X4 M to ensure constant supreme and performance-oriented transfer of engine power to all four wheels. The M-specific further development of the intelligent four-wheel drive system guarantees maximum traction and loss-free distribution of drive torque for achieving extremely dynamic handling characteristics. In interaction with the active M rear axle differential, cornering dynamics, agility and precision in the driving behaviour of the BMW X3 M and the BMW X4 M are lifted to a level unrivalled within the competitive environment.

'With their M specific performance characteristics, the BMW X3 M and the BMW X4 M will set benchmarks in terms of dynamics in their respective vehicle segment,' says Frank van Meel, President BMW M GmbH.

With the development of its latest model innovations, the BMW M GmbH is once again breaking into an additional segment. The BMW X3 M and the BMW X4 M render it possible for the first time to experience superior performance, agility and precision also in a Sports Activity Vehicle and a Sports Activity Coupe of the premium mid-range class. Thus, the BMW M GmbH is consistently continuing its successful strategy of dynamic growth with new and particularly attractive vehicle concepts.

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 08 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2018 11:11:03 UTC
