With traditional sporting spirit and British flair: the MINI 60 Years Edition.

MINI celebrates the brand's 60th anniversary with an exclusive design model - Specific design features for the exterior and interior emphasise the authentic background and agile character of the original in the small car segment - Special edition as MINI 3 Door and MINI 5 Door, each available in four engine variants.

Munich. An original that constantly reinvents itself - firmly rooted in tradition yet always open to change: this is MINI, 60 years after the launch of the small British car that brought worldwide popularity to unique properties such as go-kart feeling and the creative use of space. To mark this round anniversary, the premium automobile manufacturer presents a design model that highlights both its British origins and the agile MINI character. With design and equipment features that are both high-quality and exclusive, the MINI 60 Years Edition expresses the brand's sporting spirit - something that is a constant presence even in everyday urban traffic. The special edition will be available from March 2019 onwards as a MINI 3 Door and MINI 5 Door, each with four engine variants.

Athletic talent is part and parcel of the MINI genes. Even before the launch of the classic Mini in the summer of 1959, it was clear that the design features of the new small car would benefit not just interior space but also the car's agile driving properties. Sports car designer John Cooper was an especially strong believer in the compact four-seater's race track potential. In collaboration with Alec Issigonis, the creator of the classic Mini, he developed ideas for variants of the small car with a more powerful engine, thereby laying the foundations for an exceptional career on racing circuits and rally tracks, culminating in three outright victories at the Monte Carlo Rally in the 1960s.

With a paint finish in the classic colour of British racing cars, the MINI 60 Years Edition in particular evokes the brand's sporty career, which it started at a very early stage and has maintained up until the recent past. The exterior paint finish in British Racing Green IV offers a particularly clear expression of the premium small car's character and origins. The body finishes Midnight Black metallic, Moonwalk Grey metallic, Melting Silver metallic and MINI Yours Lapisluxury Blue non-metallic are also available as alternatives. The chosen body colour is combined with a paint finish in Pepper White or Black for the roof and exterior mirror caps. Bonnet stripes with a specific anniversary design and exclusive 17-inch light alloy wheels in the version 60 Years Spoke 2-tone round off the distinct look of the edition vehicles.

The design model's striking 60 Years logo appears not just on the left-hand bonnet stripe but also on the side scuttles of the turn indicators and on the door sill finishers at the driver and front passenger doors. Inside the car it can also be seen on the model-specific interior trim finishers, front headrests and steering wheel. The anniversary design can also be seen in the LED logo projection which is visible when the driver's door is opened. The standard equipment of the edition vehicles includes a sports leather steering wheel along with sports seats in the leather finish MINI Yours Leather Lounge 60 Years and the exclusive colour Dark Maroon.

In conjunction with the equipment package 60 Years Chili, the edition vehicles also feature such items as LED headlights, LED fog lamps, white turn indicators and LED rear lights in Union Jack design, the lighting package for the interior and also the MINI Driving Modes and the MINI Excitement Package complete with ambient lighting. There is also an on-board computer, automatic air conditioning, a rain sensor and a storage package on board.

Two petrol engines and two diesel engines with an output ranging from 100 kW/136 hp to 141 kW/192 hp provide the drive portfolio for the MINI 60 Years Edition. The program of anniversary models includes the MINI Cooper 60 Years Edition 3 Door (combined fuel consumption: 5.5 - 5.4 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 124 - 122 g/km), the MINI Cooper S 60 Years Edition 3 Door (combined fuel consumption: 6.5 - 6.4 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 147 - 145 g/km), the MINI Cooper D 60 Years Edition 3 Door (combined fuel consumption: 3.9 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions: 103 - 102 g/km) and the MINI Cooper SD 60 Years Edition 3 Door (combined fuel consumption: 4.2 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions: 111 - 110 g/km) and the MINI Cooper 60 Years Edition 5 Door (combined fuel consumption: 5.5 - 5.4 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 125 - 123 g/km), the MINI Cooper S 60 Years Edition 5 Door (combined fuel consumption: 6.6 - 6.5 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 150 - 148 g/km), the MINI Cooper D 60 Years Edition 5 Door (combined fuel consumption: 4.0 - 3.9 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 104 - 103 g/km) and the MINI Cooper SD 60 Years Edition 5 Door (combined fuel consumption: 4.2 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions: 112 - 110 g/km).

Fuel consumption, CO 2 emissions and power consumption were measured using the methods required according to Regulation (EC) 2007/715 as amended. The information is based on a vehicle with basic equipment in Germany; ranges take into account differences in wheel and tyre size selected as well as optional equipment and can change during configuration.

The information has already been calculated based on the new WLTP test cycle and adapted to NEDC for comparison purposes. In these vehicles, different figures than those published here may apply for the assessment of taxes and other vehicle-related duties which are (also) based on CO 2 emissions.

For further details of the official fuel consumption figures and the official specific CO 2 emissions of new cars, please refer to the 'Manual on the fuel consumption, CO 2 emissions and power consumption of new cars' available free of charge at all sales outlets, from Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH (DAT), Hellmuth-Hirth-Str. 1, 73760 Ostfildern-Scharnhausen and at https://www.dat.de/co2/.

