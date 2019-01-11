Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE (BMW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

“It's a dance”: how Alessandro Zanardi's driver changes will work at the 24 Hours of Daytona.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 07:19am EST

Munich. BMW works driver and brand ambassador Alessandro Zanardi's (ITA) start in the BMW M8 GTE at the 24 Hours of Daytona (USA) in two weeks is not only possible thanks to technical adjustments that BMW M Motorsport engineers made to the car, but also thanks to innovative and creative solutions for procedures during the race. Primarily, the driver changes between Zanardi and his team-mates in the #24 BMW M8 GTE require a sophisticated choreography so that they don't waste any valuable time during the race.

Alex Zanardi asks for a dance at the 24 Hours of Daytona on 26th/27th January: that is what he is calling the driver change between him and his team-mates in the #24 BMW M8 GTE. The moves between Zanardi, John Edwards (USA), Jesse Krohn (FIN) and Chaz Mostert (AUS) have been choreographed and practiced down to the last detail. 'It is a dance in which the important thing is getting all the steps in exactly the right order and in the limited time that you have available,' explained Zanardi. 'So we can't give away a single second.'

To guarantee this, Zanardi, the other drivers and the entire BMW Team RLL are continually collaborating on the perfect procedure for the pit stops. The team has used the previous test drives intensively for this purpose, and the practice will continue at the race weekend. Success is already becoming apparent. 'Naturally, we had to align some procedures with my special requirements, and the other drivers have to do a bit of extra work for me, but it is going very well and is a great deal of fun,' said Zanardi, emphasising: 'We are already better than I would ever have thought possible.'

The driver change procedure in detail.

This is how the driver change between Zanardi and his team-mates takes place: Zanardi sits on the pit wall and waits for the arriving car. Then he swings himself next to the car on the floor and pulls himself in as soon as his team-mate has got out and put Zanardi's seat insert in position. The team-mate then helps him buckle up. The steering wheel is changed, which is handed over by an additional, IMSA approved mechanic. When getting out, Zanardi first pulls himself out of the car and then onto the pit wall. Then when he is behind the pit wall he will return to his wheelchair.

Maximum safety is top priority here as well, and the entire driver change is geared up for that. To ensure that Zanardi can exit the danger zone in the pit lane as quickly as possible after getting out of the car, IMSA has also allowed the additional mechanic to close the safety net and door. Normally, the drivers getting out take care of these tasks. Zanardi doesn't have to do this, he is allowed to exit the pit over the pit wall during that time.

Zanardi and his colleagues complete the driver change in less than 20 seconds - which given the time it takes to refuel there is no disadvantage compared to the competition. 'Switching the steering wheel in particular takes a little time,' explained Zanardi, 'but I'm very fast getting in and out and can make up for it there.'

Zanardi's team-mates confirm this. 'I'm certain that we won't lose any time at all during the driver changes with Alex,' said Edwards. 'Sometimes I think that he gets into the car more quickly than me.' Krohn said: 'Sure, the driver change with Alex is slightly different from what I'm used to, but it's incredibly impressive to see how quickly he found the optimum procedure for him. At the start it took us more than 30 seconds, now we manage it in under 20 seconds. Sometimes I even turn around to help him after getting out, but he is already sat behind the wheel.'

With all the attention on the perfect pit stop in the shortest time possible, Zanardi is fully aware from his many years of experience that a 24-hour race is not primarily decided based on the driver change. Which is why he emphasises: 'We always need to make sure that we don't rush anything, as a mistake during the driver change would be a disaster. We always need to find the right balance between a potential time saving and maximum care during the pit stop.'

Note to editors:

The following link is to a video illustrating the driver change procedure: https://youtu.be/S2E8rjcDwOw.

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 12:18:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
07:19a&LDQUO;IT'S A DANCE&RDQUO; : how Alessandro Zanardi's driver changes will work a..
PU
07:07aVolkswagen delivered 10.8 million cars in 2018, eyes world No.1 spot
RE
03:54aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Group remains world's leading premium automotive ..
PU
03:26aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW says group sales up 1.1 percent in 2018
RE
01/10ALESSANDRO ZANARDI : From sprint to marathon, from the BMW M4 DTM to the BMW M8 ..
PU
01/10German industry demands tougher line on 'partner and competitor' China
RE
01/10At China port, tariff drop a salve for hard-hit traders of American cars
RE
01/10LEADING THE WAY IN DIGITALISATION : World Economic Forum in Davos names BMW Grou..
PU
01/10BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Group delivers over 140,000 electrified vehicles ..
PU
01/10At China port, tariff drop a salve for hard-hit traders of American cars
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 96 912 M
EBIT 2018 9 024 M
Net income 2018 7 062 M
Finance 2018 20 265 M
Yield 2018 5,25%
P/E ratio 2018 6,81
P/E ratio 2019 6,70
EV / Sales 2018 0,28x
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
Capitalization 47 191 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 83,2 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE2.59%54 815
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.48%201 900
VOLKSWAGEN4.32%85 157
DAIMLER7.36%60 465
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD10.54%52 441
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION3.83%49 653
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.