BMW International Open 2019: Bhullar wins the BMW M8 Competition Coupé with an ace – before the world premiere of the luxury sports car.

Gaganjeet Bhullar hits the shot of the tournament so far on the 17th hole at the BMW International Open: The Indian sinks his six-iron tee shot from 196 yards (179 metres).

Florian Baumeister, Head of Events, Exhibitions and Sport Marketing BMW Germany, presents the keys to the BMW M8 Competition Coupé*, worth 193,880 Euro.

First time since 2010 that the BMW Hole-in-One Award has been won in Munich.

Munich. Masterstroke in round two of the BMW International Open: Gaganjeet Bhullar hit an ace on the 17th hole on Friday. The six-iron earned the 31-year-old a dream prize: The BMW M8 Competition Coupé*, which will celebrate its world premiere in BMW Welt next week.

'This is my second hole in one in a professional golf tournament. Before starting this year, I discussed with my caddie one of my dreams. I said need to make at least one hole in one and choose the right one, I'm glad we made that commitment. It's a great moment. BMWs are some of my favourite cars and I'd love to drive that car,' said the delighted world number 175 after receiving the key to his new wheels from Florian Baumeister, Head of Events, Exhibitions and Sport Marketing BMW Germany, and taking his place at the wheel of the luxury sports car.

This is the eighth time the Hole-in-One Award has been won in 31 years of the BMW International Open. The masterstroke was achieved in each of the four years that the tournament was held in Cologne: Andrew Marshall (ENG, 2012, BMW 640i Gran Coupé), James Heath (ENG, 2014, BMW i8), Richie Ramsay (SCO, 2016, BMW M760Li xDrive) and Aaron Rai (ENG, 2018, BMW i8 Roadster) were the lucky winners.

You have to go back a little further to find the last time anyone pulled off the dream shot in Munich: Back in 2010, Jean-François Lucquin (FRA) won a BMW 535i. His compatriot Raphaël Jacquelin had previously received the keys to a brand-new BMW Z8 in 2001. The first Hole-in-One car in the history of the tournament ever to be presented to a new owner was the BMW 325i Cabrio, which Jay Townsend took home in 1991.

The new BMW M8 Competition Coupé embodies the pinnacle of luxurious driving pleasure. It elegantly combines pure M genes with ultimate exclusivity - for sporty driving experiences on the roads and at the track. Its high-performance, M TwinPower Turbo 8-cylinder petrol engine develops an outstanding 460 kW (625 hp). Together with many highly-developed drivetrain and chassis components, inspired by motorsport, this makes for an unforgettable driving experience.

* BMW M8 Competition Coupé: Combined fuel consumption: 10.7 - 10.8 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 243 - 246 g/km).