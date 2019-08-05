Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (Preference)    BMW3   DE0005190037

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERENCE)

(BMW3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bayerische Motoren Werke Preference : BMW Motorrad Development under new leadership.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 04:15am EDT

Munich. Effective 1 August 2019, Christof Lischka (48) will take over as head of BMW Motorrad Development. The mechanical engineer succeeds Karl Viktor Schaller, who is retiring after five years as head of Development at BMW Motorrad.

'BMW Motorrad has shown an unparalleled product offensive in recent years. We would like to thank Karl Viktor Schaller for his important contribution to realising our motorcycle growth strategy,' commented Markus Schramm, head of BMW Motorrad. 'We are confident Christof Lischka will continue our successful product development. He brings a wealth of experience in vehicle development and will be a valuable addition to BMW Motorrad.'

Christof Lischka has held various development positions at the BMW Group over the past 20 years. Most recently, he was responsible for 'Requirements, Concepts and Integration' in the Driving Dynamics division. In assuming development responsibility for BMW Motorrad, Lischka is pursuing his long-standing passion for two-wheeled vehicles. At just eight years of age, he competed in BMX races. He later moved on to motocross and enduro, where he achieved many successes, including winning the 'Accept No Limits' and finishing runner-up in the 'Master of Dirt' competitions. In 2003 and 2018, Lischka also distinguished himself as a finisher in the extremely demanding 'Roof of Africa' rally.

'As a passionate enduro and street motorcycle rider, I'm looking forward to building on the successes of the highly motivated development team so far and providing vital impetus for the next generation of BMW motorcycles,' Lischka said of his new role.

If you have any questions, please contact:

Tim Diehl-Thiele, head of Communications BMW Motorrad
Tim.Diehl-Thiele@bmw.de, Telephone: +49 89 382 57505

Martina Hatzel, Corporate and Culture Communications, Human Resources
Martina.Hatzel@bmwgroup.com, Telephone: +49 89 382-11966

Media website: www.press.bmwgroup.com
Email: presse@bmwgroup.com

The BMW Group

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world's leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises 31 production and assembly facilities in 15 countries; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

In 2018, the BMW Group sold over 2,490,000 passenger vehicles and more than 165,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2018 was € 9.815 billion on revenues amounting to € 97.480 billion. As of 31 December 2018, the BMW Group had a workforce of 134,682 employees.

The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company has therefore established ecological and social sustainability throughout the value chain, comprehensive product responsibility and a clear commitment to conserving resources as an integral part of its strategy.

www.bmwgroup.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BMWGroup
Twitter: http://twitter.com/BMWGroup
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/BMWGroupView
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwgroup
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bmwgroup/

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 08:14:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE A
04:15aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW Motorrad Development under new leaders..
PU
08/04BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW Motorsport News - Issue 27/2019.
PU
08/02BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW Motorrad Motorsport expands works enga..
PU
08/02Trucks Steer Detroit Through China Woes -- WSJ
DJ
08/02BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Ford and BMW sound alarm on no-deal Brexit
AQ
08/02MORE VARIETY, MORE ELECTRIC RANGE, L : BMW 530e Sedan with the latest battery ce..
PU
08/01Trucks Shield Detroit Auto Makers From Global Headwinds - 3rd Update
DJ
08/01Trucks Shield Detroit Auto Makers From Global Headwinds - 2nd Update
DJ
08/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/01Pirelli cuts revenue guidance for second time this year
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 98 728 M
EBIT 2019 7 318 M
Net income 2019 5 253 M
Finance 2019 16 639 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,26x
EV / Sales2020 0,26x
Capitalization 42 048 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERENCE)
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (Preference) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 53,30  €
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group