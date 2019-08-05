Bayerische Motoren Werke Preference : BMW Motorrad Development under new leadership.

Munich. Effective 1 August 2019, Christof Lischka (48) will take over as head of BMW Motorrad Development. The mechanical engineer succeeds Karl Viktor Schaller, who is retiring after five years as head of Development at BMW Motorrad.

'BMW Motorrad has shown an unparalleled product offensive in recent years. We would like to thank Karl Viktor Schaller for his important contribution to realising our motorcycle growth strategy,' commented Markus Schramm, head of BMW Motorrad. 'We are confident Christof Lischka will continue our successful product development. He brings a wealth of experience in vehicle development and will be a valuable addition to BMW Motorrad.'

Christof Lischka has held various development positions at the BMW Group over the past 20 years. Most recently, he was responsible for 'Requirements, Concepts and Integration' in the Driving Dynamics division. In assuming development responsibility for BMW Motorrad, Lischka is pursuing his long-standing passion for two-wheeled vehicles. At just eight years of age, he competed in BMX races. He later moved on to motocross and enduro, where he achieved many successes, including winning the 'Accept No Limits' and finishing runner-up in the 'Master of Dirt' competitions. In 2003 and 2018, Lischka also distinguished himself as a finisher in the extremely demanding 'Roof of Africa' rally.

'As a passionate enduro and street motorcycle rider, I'm looking forward to building on the successes of the highly motivated development team so far and providing vital impetus for the next generation of BMW motorcycles,' Lischka said of his new role.

