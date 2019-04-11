Bayerische Motoren Werke Preference : BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy Oceania 2020.

München. Plans for the 2020 BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy in New Zealand are advancing. The biggest news is that after three editions with the BMW R 1200 GS, for 2020 the chosen motorcycle is the new BMW F 850 GS.

BMW Motorrad has also announced the date: The seventh edition of the Int. GS Trophy will take place February

9-16, 2020.

For the first time the route is not a loop on account that it will take in both New Zealand's North and South Island.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands and Argentina have entered the list of confirmed teams.

The motorcycle.

The biggest news is that after three editions with the BMW R 1200 GS, for 2020 the chosen motorcycle is the new BMW F 850 GS. Introduced in 2018, the F 850 GS is the natural successor to the F 800 GS that has been introduced in 2008.

The F 850 GS is perfectly suited to the New Zealand environment as with its off-road capable 21'/17' wheel combination and perky 70Kw (95hp) motor it has the agility to suit the incredibly varied and often technical terrain the two islands offer.

The BMW F 850 GS is a thoroughly modern middleweight adventure motorcycle, building on the strengths of the F 800 GS while bringing all the latest technological advances. The GS Trophy riders will come to enjoy the bike's latest electronic aids such as latest generation ABS, riding modes and automatic stability control, while also appreciating the integrity of the unique monocoque bridge design frame, the security of the cross-spoke aluminium wheels with tubeless tyres, not forgetting the authority and character of the new 90º offset parallel twin motor which is now both stronger and smoother than its predecessor.

The date.

Equally importantly, BMW Motorrad now revealed the 'when': The seventh edition of the International GS Trophy will take place on the dates February

9-16, 2020. As in Mongolia, that's an eight-day competition to account for the distances and sheer logistics involved in this edition.

The route.

The route of the International GS Trophy is always a closely guarded secret, but in this instance we can reveal two of the most significant aspects, as this will only further whet the appetites of the GS Trophy hopefuls:

1. For the first time the route is a one-way journey. (All previous events have been a circuit with the same start and end point).

2. The route is one-way on account it will take in both New Zealand's North and South Island! For anyone who knows New Zealand this is excellent news as the two islands offer very different environments and terrains - and neither is to be missed!

New teams.

Yes, they keep coming. Since our last bulletin the Netherlands and Argentina have entered the fray! This means in 2020 we have first time entrants from the Middle East, North Africa and the Netherlands while a Nordic team makes a comeback to the event.

Follow the Trails.

As before, in Thailand (2016) and Mongolia (2018), the incredibly successful 'Follow The Trails' tours will be available after the Int. GS Trophy has concluded. This is an opportunity for every GS fan to experience the route and the ride that the competitors followed. The motorcycles are the original GS Trophy machines used in the event and the trails are exactly those the event followed. The tours are led by BMW Motorrad offroad instructors, there's a support team, medics and all accommodation plus food and petrol is included. More details on the 'Follow The Trails' tours will be announced soon.

International GS Trophy 2020: website and video online.

As with each edition, a dedicated website has been created to help participants find out more and to find connections to their local qualifiers. As well, this website is a destination for all GS enthusiasts wanting to know more about this fascinating event and to follow - and get to know - the riders who qualify and participate in it.

Also, an exciting new teaser video has been created for this edition, highlighting the look and feel of New Zealand for the Int. GS Trophy Oceania 2020: www.gstrophy.com

You will find further press material on BMW motorcycles and BMW Motorrad rider equipment in the BMW Group PressClub at www.press.bmwgroup.com.

