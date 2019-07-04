Bayerische Motoren Werke Preference : BMW Motorrad model revision measures for model year 2020.

Munich. Model year 2020 sees a number of model revision measures included in the BMW Motorrad program. The models can be ordered from BMW Motorrad partners in the new configuration from August 2019.

BMW G 310 R.

New paint finish Cosmic black 2 (change of tape colour, front fender, radiator cover and rear fairing black (MY 2019: white).

The paint finish Cosmic black will no longer be available.

BMW G 310 GS.

New paint finish Strato blue metallic.

The paint finish Racing red will no longer be available.

BMW C 650 Sport.

New paint finish Lupin blue metallic.

The paint finish Austin Yellow metallic will no longer be available.

BMW C 650 GT.

New paint finish Hockenheim silver metallic.

The paint finish Ocean blue metallic matt will no longer be available.

BMW F 750 GS / F 850 GS / F 850 GS Adventure.

Price reduction of 15% for optional equipment, e.g.

- Dynamic ESA: 455,-€ -> 390,-€

- Riding modes Pro: 410,-€ -> 350,-€

- Comfort package: 770,-€ -> 650,-€

- Dynamic package: 730,-€ -> 640,-€

- Dynamic ESA: 455,-€ -> 390,-€ - Riding modes Pro: 410,-€ -> 350,-€ - Comfort package: 770,-€ -> 650,-€ - Dynamic package: 730,-€ -> 640,-€ Style names 'Rallye' and 'Exclusive' now shown in tapes.

BMW S 1000 R.

New paint finish San Marino blue metallic.

The paint finish Racing red/Black storm metallic will no longer be available.

BMW S 1000 RR.

New paint finish Hockenheim silver metallic.

New: Carbon package (front and rear fender, upper fairing side panel left and right, chain guard and sprocket cover).

BMW K 1600 GT.

New paint finish Option 719 Blue planet metallic/Ivory.

New paint finish Option 719 Stardust metallic.

The colours Option 719 Blue planet metallic and

Option 719 Sparkling storm metallic will no longer be available.

Option 719 Sparkling storm metallic will no longer be available. New Option 719 seat dark brown.

Option 719 seats saddle brown and dark brown can now be ordered for all colours/styles.

Black switches.

Including reverse gear.

BMW K 1600 GTL.

New paint finish Option 719 Blue planet metallic/Ivory.

New paint finish Option 719 Stardust metallic.

New paint finish Black storm metallic.

The colours Option 719 Blue planet metallic, Option 719 Sparkling storm metallic and Light white will no longer be available.

New Option 719 seat dark brown.

Option 719 seats saddle brown and dark brown can now be ordered for all colours/styles.

Black switches.

Including reverse gear.

BMW K 1600 B.

New paint finish Hockenheim silver metallic.

Black switches.

Including reverse gear.

BMW K 1600 Grand America.

New paint finish Hockenheim silver metallic.

Black switches.

Including reverse gear and audio platform.

BMW R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure.

Cross-spoked wheels gold or black can now be ordered for all colours/styles.

BMW R nineT - all models.

ASC (Automatic Stability Control) becomes standard equipment.

BMW R 1250 RT.

New paint finish Option 719 Blue planet metallic/Ivory.

New paint finish Option 719 Stardust metallic.

New paint finish Manhattan metallic (Style Elegance).

The colours Option 719 Blue planet metallic, Option 719 Sparkling storm metallic and Carbon black metallic (Style Elegance) will no longer be available.

New Option 719 seat dark brown.

Option 719 seats saddle brown and dark brown can now be ordered for all colours/styles.

You will find press material on BMW motorcycles and BMW Motorrad rider equipment in the BMW Group PressClub atwww.press.bmwgroup.com.

In case of queries please contact:

Liane Drews, Kommunikation BMW Motorrad

Telefon: +49 89 382-60964, E-Mail: liane.drews@bmw.de

Tim Diehl-Thiele, Leiter Kommunikation BMW Motorrad

Telefon: +49 89 382-57505, E-Mail: Tim.Diehl-Thiele@bmw.de

Internet: www.press.bmw.de

E-Mail: presse@bmw.de

The BMW Group

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world's leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises 31 production and assembly facilities in 15 countries; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

In 2018, the BMW Group sold over 2,490,000 passenger vehicles and more than 165,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2017 was € 10.655 billion on revenues amounting to € 98.678 billion. As of 31 December 2017, the BMW Group had a workforce of 129,932 employees.

The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company has therefore established ecological and social sustainability throughout the value chain, comprehensive product responsibility and a clear commitment to conserving resources as an integral part of its strategy.

www.bmwgroup.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BMWGroup

Twitter: http://twitter.com/BMWGroup

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/BMWGroupView

Google+: http://googleplus.bmwgroup.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwgroup

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bmw