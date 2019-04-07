Bayerische Motoren Werke Preference : BMW Motorsport News - Issue 10/2019.

Whether in the DTM, the FIA World Endurance Championship, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, or countless other championships: Week after week BMW teams and drivers around the world do battle for points, victories and titles. Away from the track too, members of the large BMW Motorsport family around the world are also creating headlines. The 'BMW Motorsport News' allows us to regularly summarise all the action for you in a compact and informative manner. This way, you are always up to speed.

DTM: Bruno Spengler to drive the BMW Bank M4 DTM again in 2019.

BMW Bank, Premium Partner of BMW M Motorsport in the DTM, and Bruno Spengler (CAN) are still committed to each other; the Canadian will compete in the matt black BMW Bank M4 DTM once again in the 2019 season. This will be the eighth season in a row that Spengler, who will compete for BMW Team RMG this season, will battle for points in the touring car dubbed the 'Black Beast' by the fans. The heart of the racing car, like all BMW DTM cars, is the newly developed BMW P48 two-litre turbo engine. 'I'm delighted to compete alongside such a fantastic partner as BMW Bank again in the 2019 season,' said Spengler. 'We have already celebrated many joint successes in the past. My car, the 'Black Beast', has become something of a real institution in the DTM and is loved by the fans.' The successful collaboration with Premium Partner BMW Bank started in 2012, the year in which BMW made its DTM comeback, when the Canadian won the title in the driver's championship in the matt black BMW M3 DTM. 'We use the partnership in all our communications, particularly for customer activation in the BMW Bank Drivers Club. The DTM builds the emotional bridge to our customers,' said Felix Hendrik Laabs, Head of Marketing and Sales Services at BMW Bank. He went on to say: 'And as has already been proven in the past, motorsport is very popular with our customers.' Spengler is set to contest his 15th year in the DTM in 2019. To date he has clocked up a total of 15 wins and 49 podiums. As in previous years, he will contest the season in car #7.

About BMW Bank:

BMW Bank GmbH is one of the leading automobile banks in Germany with an affiliated company in France and with branches in Italy, Spain and Portugal. Over 1,280 employees look after about 1.2 million customers (status: 31.12.2018). The range of products for business and private customers ranges from the financing, leasing and insurance of automobiles and motorcycles to customised asset management offerings. The company has total assets of 26.6 billion euros and total bank deposits of about 9.1 billion euros (status: 31.12.2017). BMW Bank GmbH is part of BMW Group Financial Services. Virtually every second new BMW and MINI is financed or leased via through BMW Group Financial Services.

Italian GT Championship: BMW Team Italia wins first race of the season.

It was a perfect start to the season for BMW Motorsport Junior Erik Johansson (SWE) and BMW Team Italia. The new BMW driver celebrated his debut win in his first endurance event of the season at Monza (ITA), alongside former BMW Motorsport Junior and current BMW works driver Jesse Krohn (FIN) and Stefano Comandini (ITA). The trio had set course for victory when they claimed pole position in the GT3 class on Saturday afternoon. BMW Team Italia also ensured that they would start first in the GT4 class. In the race itself, Giuseppe Fascicolo, Francesco Guerra and Andrea Fontana (all ITA) all lost ground in the #207 BMW M4 GT4, before completing the three-hour race in third place in the GT4 class and celebrating a podium finish. The second race weekend of the season features two sprint races and takes place from 3rd to 5th May at Vallelunga (ITA).

Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia: BMW Team Studie celebrates perfect season-opener.

BMW Team Studie could not have enjoyed a better start to the Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia season, which kicked off this weekend at the Sepang International Circuit (MAS). Right from the start, Takayuki Kinoshita and Sunako Jukuchou (both JPN) gave an outstanding performance in the #81 BMW M4 GT4 and ensured that their competitors had no chance of reaching the top spots. The two BMW drivers first claimed pole position and followed this up with the first race win on Saturday. They were equally unstoppable on the second day, wrapping it up with the second win in the second race of the season. The next round in the Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia will take place from 11th to 12th May at the Chang International Circuit in Thailand.

BTCC: First win for West Surrey Racing at the season-opener in Brands Hatch.

The wheels were back in motion after the winter break this weekend in the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC). The series celebrated its traditional opening event at Brands Hatch (GBR) and the West Surrey Racing team had a successful start to the season. After some difficulties in race one that culminated in a 15th-place finish, Andrew Jordan (GBR) gave a great recovery performance in the new #77 BMW 330i M Sport. Having started from 15th position, he claimed victory in the second race. His two team-mates, reigning BTCC champion Colin Turkington and new driver Tom Oliphant (both GBR), finished in 19th and 22nd places in race one. In the second race, they claimed 14th and 15th positions. In Sunday evening's third race, Turkington and Oliphant crossed the line in fifth and sixth places. After experiencing a few problems, Jordan had to make do with 24th position. Stephen Jelley (GBR), competing for Team Parker Racing in the #12 BMW 125i M Sport, also scored some important points on the first race weekend of the season. He finished in seventh, sixth and third places.