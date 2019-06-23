Bayerische Motoren Werke Preference : BMW Motorsport News - Issue 21/2019.

Whether in the DTM, the FIA World Endurance Championship, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, or countless other championships: Week after week BMW teams and drivers around the world do battle for points, victories and titles. Away from the track too, members of the large BMW Motorsport family around the world are also creating headlines. The 'BMW Motorsport News' allows us to regularly summarise all the action for you in a compact and informative manner. This way, you are always up to speed.

Italian GT: BMW M6 GT3 and BMW M4 GT4 win at Imola.

It was a successful race weekend in the Italian GT Championship for BMW Motorsport Junior Erik Johansson (SWE) and Stefano Comandini (ITA) who clinched another win for BMW Team Italia on the fourth race weekend. In Saturday's race, the duo claimed victory after 27 laps in the #15 BMW M6 GT3. As if that were not enough, Giuseppe Fascicolo and Francesco Guerra (both ITA) celebrated winning the GT4 category with the #207 BMW M4 GT4 on Saturday and Sunday. Johansson and Comandini finished fourth in the final race, just missing out on the podium. The fifth race weekend in the Italian GT Championship takes place from 19th to 21st July at Mugello (ITA).

Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia: home win for BMW Team Studie at Suzuka.

It was a victory in front of a home crowd for BMW Team Studie which celebrated the fourth win of the season on the third race weekend in the Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia. At their home event at the Suzuka International Racing Course (JPN), Takayuki Kinoshita and Sunako Jukuchou (both JPN) won Sunday's race in the GT4 class with the #81 BMW M4 GT4. That marked the fourth win in the six races of the season so far for BMW Team Studie. Kinoshita and Jukuchou now have a commanding lead in the drivers' standings in the GT4 category. The next race weekend in the Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia will take place on 6th and 7th July at the Fuji Speedway (JPN).

British GT Championship: Century Motorsport out of luck at Donington Park.

The Century Motorsport team missed out on the podium in the sixth race of the British GT Championship at Donington Park (GBR). The team's two BMW M6 GT3s finished the race in eighth and 14th positions. The #42 BMW M4 GT4 was on course for a podium finish in the GT4 class for some time, before sliding out into the gravel trap.