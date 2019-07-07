Bayerische Motoren Werke Preference : BMW Motorsport News - Issue 23/2019.

Whether in the DTM, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, or countless other championships: Week after week BMW teams and drivers around the world do battle for points, victories and titles. Away from the track too, members of the large BMW Motorsport family around the world are also creating headlines. The 'BMW Motorsport News' allows us to regularly summarise all the action for you in a compact and informative manner. This way, you are always up to speed.



Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia: Victory and second place for BMW M4 GT4 at Fuji.

In front of the picturesque panorama of Mount Fuji (JPN), the Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia hosted races seven and eight of the 2019 season. In the first race on Saturday, Takayuki Kinoshita and Sunako Jukuchou (both JPN) in the #81 BMW M4 GT4 crossed the finish line in second place in the GT4 class after 31 laps. In the second race of the weekend, BMW Team Studie duo took the win. This saw them extend their lead in the GT4 category driver's standings. Their team-mates Max Chen and Ken Urata (both JPN) finished in sixth place on both Saturday and Sunday. There are two events left in the Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia. The next stop for BMW Team Studie is the Korea International Circuit (KOR). Races nine and ten of the season will be held there on 3rd and 4th August.



DTM: BMW M1 Procar Revival wows fans and VIPs at the Norisring.

The BMW M1 Procar Revival was a real crowd-puller at the DTM weekend at the Norisring (GER). To celebrate the car's 40th anniversary, 14 legendary BMW M1 Procars did laps of the street circuit. Legends such as Hans-Joachim Stuck (GER), Marc Surer (SUI) and Jan Lammers (NED), who all celebrated major successes in this car, were at the wheel. They, along with their driver colleagues and head of BMW Motorsport GmbH at that time, Jochen Neerpasch, were on hand to talk to the fans and pose for photos. VIP guests also admired the BMW M1 Procars on Sunday: Prince Albert of Monaco, Bavarian state premier Markus Söder and ITR chairman Gerhard Berger visited the BMW M1 field of drivers.



IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge: BimmerWorld Racing defends overall lead.

Just one week after the second place at Watkins Glen (USA), the BimmerWorld Racing team headed to the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CAN), where the fifth race of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge was held. Devin Jones and James Clay (USA) finished in sixth place in the GS class in the #82 BMW M4 GT4, thereby defending their top position in the overall standings.



W Series: Next podium success for Beitske Visser.

BMW Motorsport Junior Beitske Visser (NED) celebrated a further podium success in the W Series. In the fourth race of the season, at the Norisring (GER), the Dutch racer finished in second place, thereby reducing her deficit to overall leader Jamie Chadwick (GBR) to just ten points. The next race will be held at Assen (NED) in two weeks.



24h Portimão: Class win for BMW M4 GT4.

Team Hofor Racing powered by Bonk Motorsport took the GT4 class win at the 24 Hours of Portimão (POR). Martin Kroll (SUI), Thomas Jäger, Michael Fischer (both AUT), Michael Schrey and Alexander Prinz (both GER) triumphed at the wheel of the #50 BMW M4 GT4 after a total of 631 laps at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve. Team Hofor Racing powered by Bonk Motorsport also competed with the #869 BMW M240i Racing, which finished in second place in the A3 class. Kroll, Nicole Holzer, Axel Burghardt, Michael Bonk (all GER) and Markus Fischer (AUT) took it in turns behind the wheel.