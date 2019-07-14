Bayerische Motoren Werke Preference : BMW Motorsport News - Issue 24/2019.

VLN: Podium for Walkenhorst Motorsport and the BMW M6 GT3.

The most recent round of the VLN Endurance Championship Nürburgring took place on Saturday at the Nürburgring Nordschleife (GER). The 50th Adenauer Trophy was the fourth race of the year for the BMW teams and drivers. The #34 Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW M6 GT3 recorded a podium finish. The driving trio of Christian Krognes (NOR), David Pittard (GBR) and Jody Fannin (GBR) had secured pole position and then celebrated finishing third after an exciting race. The Walkenhorst Motorsport team had further cause to celebrate after a strong performance from Henry Walkenhorst, Andreas Ziegler and Jörn Schmidt-Staade (all GER) in the #36 BMW M6 GT3 resulted in eighth place overall and secured victory in the SP9-AM class. Driving the Pixum Team Adrenalin Motorsport BMW 325i, Philipp Leisen, Danny Brink and Christopher Rink (all GER) emerged victorious from a field of 24 cars in the V4 category. Victory in the VT2 class went to Marcel Manheller and Carsten Knechtges (both GER) from the Manheller Racing team, in the BMW 328i. BMW Motorsport Junior Erik Johansson (SWE) and his team-mate Heiko Eichenberg (GER) secured a podium finish in their SP10 class, finishing second in the BMW M4 GT4 from the AVIA Sorg Rennsport team. BMW celebrated six class wins altogether.

BMW M240i Racing Cup: Griessner/Fübrich extend winning streak.

Reigning champions David Griessner (AUT) and Yannick Fübrich (GER) remain right on course to defend their title in the BMW M240i Racing Cup. The Pixum Team Adrenalin duo proved unbeatable in the fourth race of the season in the CUP5 class, which takes place as part of the VLN Endurance Championship Nürburgring. They continued their winning streak in the #650 BMW M240i Racing to extend their lead in the overall standings. Behind them, Nico Otto and Lars Peucker (both GER) finished second in the legendary #666 'Eifelblitz' from the Scheid-Honert Motorsport team. Third place on the podium went to Sindre Setsass (NOR), Inge Hansesaetre (NOR) and Moritz Oberheim (GER) in the AVIA Sorg Rennsport team #695 BMW M240i Racing. A total of 17 BMW M240i Racings were competing in the Eifel event. The fifth race in the BMW M240i Racing Cup takes place on 3rd August.

International GT Open: Beitske Visser and Šenkýř Motorsport claim podium finish.

BMW Motorsport Junior Beitske Visser (NED) made a successful debut in the International GT Open. At the Red Bull Ring (AUT), she completed her first race weekend with Šenkýř Motorsport, reaching the podium with team-mate Richard Gonda (SVK) in the first race. In Saturday's opening race, the duo started from sixth place in the BMW M6 GT3 and moved up to cross the line in second after 46 laps. The Visser/Gonda duo secured seventh place in Sunday's race two.

GT4 European Series: One-two result for the BMW M4 GT4 at Zandvoort.

BMW Customer Racing teams celebrated more successes at the fifth race weekend of the GT4 European Series at Zandvoort (NED). In Sunday's race, Alec Udell (USA) and Simon Knap (NED) claimed victory in the #25 BMW M4 GT4 of MDM Motorsport, ahead of the Ekris Motorsport team's Ricardo van der Ende (NED) and Euan McKay (GBR). Udell and Knap were the best-placed BMW team in Saturday's race, finishing in sixth position. Gabriele Piana (ITA) and Marius Zug (GER) crossed the line in seventh place. This result also saw the STS Racing team duo triumph in the Pro-Am class.

GT4/TC America: BMW Teams victorious at Portland.

BMW Customer Racing teams claimed two wins and two further podium finishes in Saturday's GT4 America and TC America races at the 'Portland International Raceway' (USA). In the GT4 America SprintX, Sean Quinlan and Gregory Liefooghe (both USA) drove the BMW M4 GT4 from Stephen Cameron Racing to victory. In the GT4 America West, the two BMW M4 GT4s competing for ST Racing crossed the line in second and third positions. Victory in the TC America went to Johan Schwartz (DEN) in the Rooster Hall Racing BMW M240i Racing. Toby Grahovec (USA) completed the one-two result in the BMW M240i Racing from Classic BMW. The races on Sunday had not finished at the time of going to press.