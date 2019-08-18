Bayerische Motoren Werke Preference : BMW Motorsport News - Issue 29/2019.

Whether in the DTM, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, or countless other championships: Week after week BMW teams and drivers around the world do battle for points, victories and titles. Away from the track too, members of the large BMW Motorsport family around the world are also creating headlines. The 'BMW Motorsport News' allows us to regularly summarise all the action for you in a compact and informative manner. This way, you are always up to speed.

ADAC GT4 Germany: Schrey/Jäger in second place thanks to a strong recovery performance.

From 18th to second place: Michael Schrey (GER) and Thomas Jäger (AUT) celebrated a podium finish thanks to a strong recovery performance in Sunday's ADAC GT4 Germany race at the Nürburgring (GER). Having started the race from 18th position, the duo in the Hofor Racing by Bonk Motorsport team #2 BMW M4 GT4 battled the extremely difficult conditions and a wet surface on their way to claiming second place. The two had finished the previous day's race in eleventh place. Gabriele Piana (ITA) and Marius Zug (GER) had travelled to the Eifel region as championship leaders before overcoming a drive-through penalty to secure seventh place in the #7 BMW M4 GT4 of RN Vision STS team. In the second race, Piana was forced to retire early due to an accident after a few laps. A total of six BMW M4 GT4s were in action on the fourth GT4 Germany race weekend. The GT4 Germany continues from 13th to 15th September at Hockenheim (GER).

ADAC GT Masters: Sylvest celebrates podium finish in Junior championship.

BMW Motorsport works driver Jens Klingmann (GER) and Nicolai Sylvest (DEN) achieved a top ten finish at the Nürburgring (GER) on the fifth race weekend in the ADAC GT Masters. After a strong sixth-place finish in qualifying, the duo from the MRS GT-Racing team finished tenth in Saturday's race with the #14 BMW M6 GT3. This finish equated to third place in the Junior championship. They were forced to retire early from Sunday's event. The next race weekend in the ADAC GT Masters takes place from 13th to 15th September at Hockenheim (GER).

GT4 Scandinavia: Podium finish for the BMW M4 GT4.

BMW once again had reason to celebrate on the fourth GT4 Scandinavia race weekend. At the Gelleråsen Arena, Karlskoga (SWE), Alfred Nilsson and Joakim Walde (both SWE) finished third in the #98 BMW M4 GT4 from the Lestrup Racing team to reach the podium. The previous day, the duo had finished the first race in ninth place. In the #97 BMW M4 GT4, Oliver Söderström and Robert Serwanski (both SWE) from the Förenade Bil team finished in fifth place before retiring early from Sunday's race. However, the duo remains at the top of the Pro-Am standings ahead of the fifth race weekend of the season on 13th and 14th September at Rudskogen (NOR).

BTCC: Oliphant just misses out on podium - Turkington maintains overall lead.

Tom Oliphant just missed out on a podium finish at the seventh race weekend in the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) at Thruxton (GBR). Oliphant drove the #15 BMW 330i M Sport from West Surrey Racing to fifth place in the first race, and fourth place in the second race. He had to be content with seventh place in the final race. Championship leader Colin Turkington (GBR) finished the first and third races in 13th place in the #1 BMW 330i M Sport, and crossed the line in ninth position in the second race. Turkington's closest rival in the race for the title, Andrew Jordan, was also competing in a BMW 330i M Sport. The British driver crossed the finish line in 12th place in the first race, completed the second race in seventh position and then finished the final race in tenth. These results saw Turkington maintain his lead in the overall standings and he will travel to the next race weekend 30 points ahead of Jordan. That will take place on 14th and 15th September at Knockhill (GBR).