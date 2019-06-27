Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (Preference)    BMW3   DE0005190037

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERENCE)

(BMW3)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bayerische Motoren Werke Preference : BMW Team RLL heading to Watkins Glen after a long break.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 04:50am EDT

Munich. The 2019 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season resumes following the traditional Le Mans (FRA) break with BMW Team RLL ready to compete in this weekend's Sahlen's Six Hours Of The Glen, at Watkins Glen International (USA).

The 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona (USA) winners have been unable to reach the GTLM class podium in subsequent rounds, but feel confident of a stronger performance at The Glen following a Balance of Performance change ahead of the event.

Tom Blomqvist (GBR) and Connor De Phillippi (USA) will drive the #25 BMW M8 GTE while John Edwards (USA) and Jesse Krohn (FIN) will pilot the #24 BMW M8 GTE at Watkins Glen. Only last weekend all four competed in the Nürburgring 24 Hours (GER). Krohn also raced at Le Mans the weekend before. In addition, BMW Team RLL completed three days of testing - two days at Watkins Glen and one day at Road America (USA) - in recent weeks.

De Phillippi, in fourth place, is the top-standing BMW driver in GTLM driver points. With four of the season's eleven races complete, BMW stands second in GTLM manufacturer points.

The team's most recent win at The Glen was in 2017 with Bill Auberlen (USA) and Alexander Sims (GBR) driving the BMW M6 GTLM. This weekend Auberlen will co-drive the Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3 with Robby Foley and Dillon Machavern (both USA). Last season, Turner Motorsport won the GT Daytona class.

The race gets underway at 9:45 a.m. local time (3:45 p.m. CEST) on Sunday, June 30th.

Quotes ahead of the race at Watkins Glen.

Bobby Rahal (Team Principal BMW Team RLL): 'I have always loved going to Watkins Glen. I think it's truly one of the great circuits in North America. It really is a fast track and demands commitment. We have had reasonably good qualifying performance over the years and of course we won in 2017. Last year we struggled a little with the new BMW M8 GTE. But we just had a very good test that gave us some good direction as to the set-up so hopefully all of that is going to ensure that we are in it with a chance to fight for top results.'

Tom Blomqvist (#25 BMW M8 GTE): 'Of the tracks we face this season, Watkins Glen is the only track I've had previous experience at after racing there last year. It's one of the coolest ones as well. Obviously, I'm excited to get back. We've worked hard over the break and the whole team is as motivated as ever to get a strong result.'

Connor De Phillippi (#25 BMW M8 GTE): 'Watkins Glen is one of my top three favourite tracks on the calendar. We come into this weekend well prepared and it's a high-speed circuit which should fall right in the characteristic strengths of our BMW M8 GTE. We'll be aiming to get this second half of the season kicked off with a strong race.'

John Edwards (#24 BMW M8 GTE): 'It's been a long break from IMSA racing for us but we're now headed to my favourite track in North America. The fast, flowing corners and elevation change at Watkins Glen make it a really unique track and I love coming back every year. We had a successful test during the gap between races so I'm optimistic we can fight for a podium.'

Jesse Krohn (#24 BMW M8 GTE): 'I'm looking forward to Watkins Glen. I think we are in a lot better position than last year based on the positive test. With all that we have now we should really be able to get a good result this weekend.'

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 08:49:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE A
04:56aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Four California Men Involved Alleged Organ..
AQ
04:50aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW Team RLL heading to Watkins Glen after..
PU
03:26aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Four California Men Involved Alleged Organ..
AQ
06/26BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW reveals electric motorcycle, 600 hp pl..
AQ
06/26Liaoning banks on growth momentum to open investment avenues
AQ
06/26BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW to hit electrified vehicles target in ..
AQ
06/25BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : The iconic BMW 3 Series lives on
AQ
06/25BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW to launch 25 new EVs by 2023
AQ
06/25FULLY CHARGED, TWO YEARS AHEAD OF SC : BMW Group steps up the pace of e-mobility..
AQ
06/25BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW's futuristic M Next concept hints at i..
AQ
More news
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERENCE)
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (Preference) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About