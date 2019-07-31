Log in
Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (Preference)

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERENCE)

(BMW3)
Bayerische Motoren Werke Preference : BMW Team RLL travels to Road America with fond memories.

07/31/2019 | 10:20am EDT

Munich. BMW Team RLL is ready for the eighth round of the 2019 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season at Road America (USA). The circuit in Elkhart Lake is always something special for the squad around Team Principal Bobby Rahal (USA). It was the site of the team's very first victory with BMW - a win for Bill Auberlen and Joey Hand (both USA) from the pole in 2009.

Over the last years, the team has scored two more poles, two more victories and five additional podium finishes at Road America. With the recent success at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CAN), a similar high-speed, flowing, old school circuit, where the team qualified one-two and finished second and fourth the team is ready for a good weekend at Road America.

Tom Blomqvist (GBR), competing in his first race at Road America, and Connor De Phillippi (USA) will drive the #25 BMW M8 GTE and John Edwards (USA) and Jesse Krohn (FIN) will pilot the #24 BMW M8 GTE. The green flag for the two-hour-and-forty-minute race falls at 1:35 p.m. local time on Sunday, August 4th.

Quotes ahead of the race at Road America.

Bobby Rahal (Team Principal BMW Team RLL): 'I think most folks know that Road America is my favourite circuit in North America. Over the years the track has been very good to us as it has seemingly been designed for a BMW with the track's long straights and flowing corners - regardless if it is a BMW M3, BMW Z4, BMW M6 or BMW M8. We were very competitive at Canadian Motorsport Park so I believe we have to be optimistic about our chances at Road America.'

Tom Blomqvist (#25 BMW M8 GTE): 'I've been lucky enough to have tested already at Road America earlier in the year and I can tell you it's one of my favourites. It's an epic track and one that should suit our package. We've been making steady progress in the right direction and we will be aiming for nothing less than a top three finish.'

Connor De Phillippi (#25 BMW M8 GTE): 'Road America is one of the ultimate tracks in North America and it fits the strengths of our BMW M8 GTE perfectly. We came so close to pulling off the victory last year and this coming weekend we have the chance to redeem ourselves. The combination of high and low speed flow is second to none.'

John Edwards (#24 BMW M8 GTE): 'We had a good test at Road America and we had good pace there last year. The track at Road America should suit our BMW M8 GTE well and I think we have a good shot at winning. The atmosphere in Elkhart Lake is always awesome as it feels like the town is centred around racing. I'm looking forward to being back and hopefully standing on the podium again.'

Jesse Krohn (#24 BMW M8 GTE): 'Road America is my favourite track in the US. Fast, long, technical and flowing corners is everything that a driver wants from a race track. Road America also suits our BMW M8 GTE very well.'

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 14:19:02 UTC
