Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (Preference)    BMW3   DE0005190037

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERENCE)

(BMW3)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bayerische Motoren Werke Preference : FALKEN Motorsports reaches sixth place at the Nürburgring – disappointment for other BMW M6 GT3 teams.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/23/2019 | 01:20pm EDT

Nürburgring. The #33 FALKEN Motorsports BMW M6 GT3 was the best-placed BMW in an eventful 24-hour race at the Nürburgring (GER). Jens Klingmann (GER), Peter Dumbreck (GBR), Alexandre Imperatori (SUI) and Stef Dusseldorp (NED) finished sixth overall. Victory went to the #4 Audi.

The #33 car was the only BMW M6 GT3 in the top category, the SP9 class, to see the chequered flag at the endurance classic in the Eifel region of Germany. By nightfall, both ROWE Racing cars, the BMW Team Schnitzer BMW M6 GT3 and the #101 Walkenhorst Motorsport car were all out of the race as a result of crashes. The second Walkenhorst car then also crashed in the night, forcing it to retire.

BMW teams did, however, enjoy success in many other classes. In the SP10 class, the Hofor Racing by Bonk Motorsport run #71 BMW M4 GT4 finished runner-up to take its place on the podium. The CUP5 class, which featured 13 BMW M240i Racings, was won by the Adrenalin Motorsport team and its #240 car. Further victories came in the SP4 (#325 BMW 325i, MRC RaceWorld), SP5 (#84 BMW 1M-Coupé, Leutheuser Racing&Events), V4 (#150 BMW 325i, Adrenalin Motorsport) and V2T (#162 BMW F30, Manheller Motorsport) classes.

Quotes from the Nürburgring 24 Hours:

Jens Marquardt (BMW Group Motorsport Director): 'Our teams had been looking forward to the Nürburgring 24 Hours for months. With 230,000 spectators, it provided a unique stage for the highlight of the GT season. We came to the Eifel track very well prepared - which makes this overall result in the SP9 class all the harder to take. I am pleased for FALKEN Motorsports, who managed to finish sixth overall with their BMW M6 GT3. However, the race came to a premature end for the other five BMW M6 GT3s. The fact is that you only have a chance here in the Green Hell if you get through the race without making any mistakes. We did not manage that. We have shown more than once recently that we are capable of winning a 24-hour race - whether at Spa-Francorchamps or Daytona. We lost this time in the top category on the Nordschleife. Despite this, we are still 100 percent behind this event. We had well over 40 cars in action. For us, it was once again a fantastic festival of customer racing. The competitiveness of our customer teams in classes like SP10 with the BMW M4 GT4, in which we finished second, was confirmation of our commitment to customer racing. I would like to congratulate all the teams for that. As far as the battle for overall victory is concerned, I have just one thing to say: We will come back stronger. Congratulations to Audi on their overall victory.'

Jens Klingmann(#33 BMW M6 GT3, FALKEN Motorsports, 6th place): 'We drove a clean race and didn't make any mistakes. Our speed was consistent but unfortunately it wasn't enough to move up through the field. However, when you consider that we had to start from 31st place, we managed to improve significantly with a nearly ideal race. Taking our situation into account, we can be pleased with sixth place, even though we had hoped for better results from BMW's point of view.'

Timo Scheider (#42 BMW M6 GT3, BMW Team Schnitzer, DNF): 'I feel sorry for BMW and BMW Team Schnitzer. My crash was very unlucky. I had been behind the Hyundai for several corners and was able to pull past him in Brünnchen. Unfortunately, he didn't see me and hit me.'

Jesse Krohn (#99 BMW M6 GT3, ROWE Racing, DNF): 'When I exited the pit lane I had a Porsche in front of me who was travelling slowly. I pulled up next to him and wanted to overtake him. In turn one, I drove as close to the inside as possible, but he cut in and there was contact. It is a great shame that this incident brought our race to an end.'

Philipp Eng (#98 BMW M6 GT3, ROWE Racing, DNF): 'That was a frustrating 24-hour race. We only managed three and a half hours of it out on the track. However, that kind of thing happens, particularly on the Nordschleife. When I was in the car, it felt good and we were running in the top five.'

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 23 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2019 17:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE A
01:20pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW Motorsport News - Issue 21/2019.
PU
01:20pBMW INTERNATIONAL OPEN 2019 : World-class golf and a Bavarian feel-good atmosphe..
PU
01:20pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : FALKEN Motorsports reaches sixth place at ..
PU
10:50aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : The 19th BMW Motorrad Days in Garmisch-Par..
PU
06/22BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW i Andretti Motorsport misses out on th..
PU
06/22BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team and Tom Sykes c..
PU
06/22BMW INTERNATIONAL OPEN 2019 : Plenty of movement on “Moving Day”.
PU
06/22WARM-UP ON THE NORDSCHLEIFE : the new MINI John Cooper Works GP.
PU
06/22BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW reloads roadster in all-new Z4, now in..
AQ
06/22DELL TECHNOLOGIES : Xometry's CFO Named Emerging Growth CFO of the Year
AQ
More news
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERENCE)
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (Preference) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About