Bayerische Motoren Werke Preference : M Performance Parts for the all-new BMW X3 M and BMW X4 M.

Munich. The recently presented high-performance models BMW X3 M and X4 M (combined fuel consumption: 10.5 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 239 g/km*) set a new benchmark in the mid-range segment of Sports Activity Vehicles and Sports Activity Coupés in terms of sporty flair, agility and precision. It is now also possible to add a heightened touch of individual flair and selective enhancement to the characteristic M design of the exterior and interior of these models with exclusive M Performance Parts. The sporty accessories are likewise available for the two more powerful variants BMW X3 M Competition and BMW X4 M Competition (combined fuel consumption: 10.5 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 239 g/km*).

Exterior and aerodynamic parts made of high-quality carbon fibre.

An attractive range of M Performance Parts is available for the models so as to lend even greater visual emphasis to their sporting potential. The components made of high-quality carbon fibre are perfectly harmonised, their design and shaping having been especially developed for the SAVs and SACs. They are crafted elaborately by hand before being sealed with a clear finish and given a high-gloss polish. In addition to enhancing the M specific appearance of the models, the body elements also meet functional requirements in terms of lightweight construction and aerodynamics. The components available are the carbon fibre radiator grille, carbon fibre air breathers and premium door sill finishers with carbon fibre inserts and coloured M Performance overprint. The BMW X3 M can also be enhanced with a roof edge spoiler in high-gloss black. The exclusive rear fins for the BM X4 M are also finished in high-gloss black. Finally, the M Performance motor racing lettering for front, rear and side is recommended as a perfect supplement to the exterior parts. Providing a striking accentuation in the characteristic M colours complete with M Performance inscription, it establishes a clear link with motor racing while at the same time conveying a sense of exclusivity and individuality.

LED door projectors with M Performance motifs.Thanks to the BMW LED door projectors, even entering the car is a distinctive experience. With the M Performance slide set it is possible to have the BMW M logo or other sports-style graphics projected onto the ground next to the vehicle. The lighting not only ensures comfort and safety when entering and exiting the vehicle, it also creates an exclusive, distinctive atmosphere. The motifs are clearly perceptible, even at dusk.

Sporty accentuations and carbon fibre look in the interior.

For the interior of the BMW X3 M and BMW X4 M, too, there is an attractive selection of M Performance components available to enhance the cockpit both visually and functionally. The M Performance Pro steering wheel consists of the steering wheel, carbon fibre Alcantara steering wheel trim and carbon fibre shift paddles. The steering wheel has a particularly impressive Alcantara grip area with large thumbrests and is especially comfortable to hold. The remaining sections of the steering wheel rim are covered in high-quality leather, thereby creating an interesting blend of materials. The additional central marking in motor racing blue and three-colour M seam make for a superb racetrack feeling. The steering wheel trim is refined with premium carbon fibre fabric, Alcantara and a high-gloss finish and has the M Performance inscription integrated in the 6 o'clock detail. The M Performance shift paddles, likewise refined with carbon fibre fabric and a high-gloss finish, have red shift symbols integrated.

The M Performance steering wheel trim in the carbon fibre high-gloss variant with leather is available to enhance the standard M sports steering wheel; this also bears the M Performance inscription in the 6 o'clock detail. The M Performance carbon fibre shift paddles are also available individually for the standard M sports steering wheel. Finally, an attractive addition for vehicles with sporty M Performance fittings is provided by the M Performance carbon fibre trim elements for the gear selector knob. The fine carbon fibre fabric is enhanced with a clear finish and a high-gloss polish. In the footwell, the car's sporty appearance can be optionally highlighted by means of high-quality velvet velour floor mats with embroidered M Performance inscription, a leather-look surround complete with contrasting seam and a pennant in the typical M colours.

M Performance key case and M Performance wheel bags.

The M Performance key case in Alcantara with carbon fibre is an accessory for the driver that is both stylish and functional. Protected by the case from scratches and damage, the vehicle key is attached to a high-quality internal hex screw in blue. The M Performance wheel bags are recommended as a practical solution for storing and transporting the high-quality light-alloy wheels. They protect the driver and vehicle from soiling and are convenient for loading due to their reinforced handles. Markings ensure quick allocation, while the attractive M Performance design creates a racing atmosphere even in the garage at home.