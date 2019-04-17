Bayerische Motoren Werke Preference : New leadership at BMW Group International Corporate and Special Sales

Experienced manager Uwe Holzer moves to his new role in May

Munich. From May 2019, Uwe Holzer will take on the role of Vice President International Corporate and Special Sales at the BMW Group. He brings many years of experience in the automotive industry to the job, having previously led the group of BMW Group branch offices based in central Germany. In that role, Uwe Holzer (50) headed-up the BMW branches in Darmstadt, Kassel and Frankfurt, which together are responsible for 20,000 vehicles a year. Before moving to that position in 2013, Mr Holzer held a number of management positions at leading BMW branch offices throughout Germany. He also has experience outside the company's home country: Uwe Holzer worked from 1998 - 2001 in Dubai, where he was the BMW Group's area manager. Mr Holzer joined the BMW Group in 1992, having previously gained experience of the industry with other automotive brands.

'With Uwe Holzer we have a dedicated sales man on board who really understands our customers and their needs. He will drive the corporate and special sales business forward with focus and efficiency, thereby contributing substantially to the BMW success story,' said Dr Günter Niedernhuber, Senior Vice President Strategy, Processes, Steering.

Mr Holzer follows Martin Thiel, who retired at the end of last year.

BMW Group International Corporate and Special Sales handles worldwide sales of and global frame contracts for corporate clients, governments, international organisations and diplomatic corps. Special and security vehicles also come under Mr Holzer's remit. In total, corporate and special sales is responsible for approximately one in every four vehicles sold by the BMW Group. Thanks to the company's worldwide sales network, BMW Group International Corporate and Special Sales can offer customers tailor-made solutions reflecting the situation in their specific country.

