Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (Preference)    BMW3   DE0005190037

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERENCE)

(BMW3)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bayerische Motoren Werke Preference : New leadership at BMW Group International Corporate and Special Sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 04:58am EDT

Experienced manager Uwe Holzer moves to his new role in May

Munich. From May 2019, Uwe Holzer will take on the role of Vice President International Corporate and Special Sales at the BMW Group. He brings many years of experience in the automotive industry to the job, having previously led the group of BMW Group branch offices based in central Germany. In that role, Uwe Holzer (50) headed-up the BMW branches in Darmstadt, Kassel and Frankfurt, which together are responsible for 20,000 vehicles a year. Before moving to that position in 2013, Mr Holzer held a number of management positions at leading BMW branch offices throughout Germany. He also has experience outside the company's home country: Uwe Holzer worked from 1998 - 2001 in Dubai, where he was the BMW Group's area manager. Mr Holzer joined the BMW Group in 1992, having previously gained experience of the industry with other automotive brands.

'With Uwe Holzer we have a dedicated sales man on board who really understands our customers and their needs. He will drive the corporate and special sales business forward with focus and efficiency, thereby contributing substantially to the BMW success story,' said Dr Günter Niedernhuber, Senior Vice President Strategy, Processes, Steering.

Mr Holzer follows Martin Thiel, who retired at the end of last year.

BMW Group International Corporate and Special Sales handles worldwide sales of and global frame contracts for corporate clients, governments, international organisations and diplomatic corps. Special and security vehicles also come under Mr Holzer's remit. In total, corporate and special sales is responsible for approximately one in every four vehicles sold by the BMW Group. Thanks to the company's worldwide sales network, BMW Group International Corporate and Special Sales can offer customers tailor-made solutions reflecting the situation in their specific country.

If you have any queries, please contact:

Corporate Communications

Emma Begley, Corporate Communications

emma.begley@bmwgroup.com, Telephone: +49 89 382-72200

Mathias Schmidt, Head of Corporate and Culture Communications

mathias.m.schmidt@bmwgroup.com, Telephone: +49 89 382-24544

Media website: www.press.bmwgroup.com

Email:presse@bmwgroup.com

The BMW Group

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world's leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises 30 production and assembly facilities in 14 countries; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

In 2018, the BMW Group sold over 2,490,000 passenger vehicles and more than 165,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2018 was € 9.815 billion on revenues amounting to € 97.480 billion. As of 31 December 2018, the BMW Group had a workforce of 134,682 employees.

The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company has therefore established ecological and social sustainability throughout the value chain, comprehensive product responsibility and a clear commitment to conserving resources as an integral part of its strategy.

www.bmwgroup.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BMWGroup

Twitter: http://twitter.com/BMWGroup

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/BMWGroupView

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwgroup

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bmw

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 08:57:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE A
04:58aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : New leadership at BMW Group International ..
PU
04/16BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW Club Ghana embarks on humanitarian mis..
AQ
04/16BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Court hears Packham didn't want to 'hound'..
AQ
04/16BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : 24 year old criminal got inculpated with h..
AQ
04/16BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Ex-BMW Group Malaysia CEO To Head Korean O..
AQ
04/16BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : First-ever EV BMW launched in Malaysia
AQ
04/16BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : First winner of Sharjah Airport Duty Free ..
AQ
04/16BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : 'Korean car designers play greater roles'
AQ
04/16BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : I was not inclined to share my PIN with co..
AQ
04/16BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : I was not inclined to share my PIN with co..
AQ
More news
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERENCE)
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (Preference) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About