Bayerische Motoren Werke Preference : Personnel - Chairman of the Board of Management will not seek another term of office, 5 July 2019

5.7.2019 Chairman of the Board of Management will not seek another term of office - dgap.de

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

WKN: 519000 ISIN: DE0005190003 Land: Germany

Nachricht vom 05.07.2019 | 11:58

Chairman of the Board of Management will not seek another term of office

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel

Chairman of the Board of Management will not seek another term of office

05-Jul-2019 / 11:58 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Chairman of the Board of Management, Harald Krüger, today informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board that he will not seek another term of office beyond his current term running until 30 April 2020.

The Supervisory Board will address the matter of succession in its next meeting on 18 July 2019.

Contact:

Torsten Schüssler

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +49-89-382-25387

05-Jul-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English Company: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Petuelring 130 80788 Munich Phone: Germany +49 (0)89 382 0 Internet: www.bmwgroup.com ISIN: DE0005190003, DE0005190037 WKN: 519000 , 519003 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange EQS News ID: 836777 End of Announcement DGAP News Service

DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG

Twitter | Impressum | AGB | Rechtliche Hinweise & Datenschutz