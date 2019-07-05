Bayerische Motoren Werke Preference : Personnel - Chairman of the Board of Management will not seek another term of office, 5 July 2019

|
5.7.2019
|
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
WKN: 519000 ISIN: DE0005190003 Land: Germany
Nachricht vom 05.07.2019 | 11:58
Chairman of the Board of Management will not seek another term of office
The Chairman of the Board of Management, Harald Krüger, today informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board that he will not seek another term of office beyond his current term running until 30 April 2020.
The Supervisory Board will address the matter of succession in its next meeting on 18 July 2019.
Contact:
Torsten Schüssler
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49-89-382-25387
|
Language:
|
English
|
|
Company:
|
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
|
|
Petuelring 130
|
|
|
80788 Munich
|
|
Phone:
|
Germany
|
|
+49 (0)89 382 0
|
|
Internet:
|
www.bmwgroup.com
|
|
ISIN:
|
DE0005190003, DE0005190037
|
|
WKN:
|
519000 , 519003
|
|
Listed:
|
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market
|
|
in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg
|
|
Stock Exchange
|
|
|
|
|
