Bayerische Motoren Werke Preference : Premiere of “SYNC”, an installation created by Daan Roosegaarde, inspired by the BMW Vision iNEXT. BMW and Daan Roosegaarde present new design collaboration during Art Basel.

Basel. From June 13 to 16, 2019, Art Basel brings the international artworld together, showing a wide range of works by emerging and established artists, represented by 290 of the leading galleries worldwide. As a long-standing global partner of the shows in Basel, Miami Beach and Hong Kong, BMW together with Studio Roosegaarde invites visitors to experience 'SYNC' showing the beauty of connectivity- an immersive installation inspired by BMW Vision iNEXT addressing the impact of human-centred design on space.

'SYNC' - step into the future

The BMW Vision iNEXT symbolises a new era of driving pleasure by providing insights into the future of personal mobility, which revolves more than ever before around people, our emotions, needs and preferences. The vision vehicle is a harmonious balance between futuristic technology and modern living space. Providing revealing answers to the question: 'What does a vehicle look like that no longer needs to be driven by a person but can be if desired?' The combination of completely novel interior design using shy-tech and autonomous driving, inspired Daan Roosegaarde to translate its core messages - interior design, interaction and connectivity between humans, vehicles and their surroundings in order to flawlessly navigate in cities - into 'SYNC'.

'When I was a boy I never stayed inside, I always went outside. Playing in nature of the Netherlands, I was so used to personalizing and customizing the world around me; building tree-huts, looking at the flow of wandering ants, exploring new worlds' said artist Daan Roosegaarde. 'For me this is the essence of design; to create landscapes to which you feel connected, with your mind, your body, with each other.'

'SYNC' is a combination of a flexible membrane, light and music. The soundscape was specially composed by the duo Tale Of Us (Carmine Conte and Matteo Milleri). By stepping into the immersive installation each visitor creates through his physical presence a unique space shown by changing light. The more people experience the space, the more different it connects and transforms into a collective moment.

'Collaborations with designers and artists are a very valuable source of inspiration for me and my team. The creative exchange with Daan Roosegaarde and his approach encouraged us to research and experiment new forms of interaction. SYNC is an emotional approach to the integration of high tech, which we have called 'Shy-Tech' in our BMW Vision iNEXT.' Adrian van Hooydonk, Senior Vice President BMW Group Design, about Studio Roosegaarde's creative approach of transforming human-centred design into an art installation.

'SYNC' not only demonstrates the individual impact on space; its goal is to illustrate how essential human interaction is for our sustainable future. The starting line for the design collaboration between Studio Roosegaarde and the BMW i Design team were inspiring dialogues about the opportunities and challenges of autonomous driving. The installation is open to public Thursday, June 13 - Saturday, June 15 starting 10 am until 8 pm as well as Sunday, June 16 starting 10 am until 6 pm at Voltahalle, Voltastraße 27, 4056 Basel.

June 11, 2019 07.30 PM

BMW Reception

In the evening of Tuesday, June 11BMW will host a cocktail reception at Voltahalle. Art Basel,Daan Roosegaarde and BMW will present 'SYNC'.

BMW Art Journey

That evening BMW and Art Basel are delighted to also announce the next winner of the BMW Art Journey, a joint initiative founded in 2015. The nominees are: Clarissa Tossin, represented by Commonwealth and Council, Los Angeles, Lu Yang, represented by Société, Berlin, and Shen Xin, represented by MadeIn Gallery, Shanghai.