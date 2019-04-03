Bayerische Motoren Werke Preference : Pure motor racing feeling with the new BMW Motorrad racing suit.

Munich. To motorcycle racers, the suit is just as important as the motorcycle itself. The ProRace suits meets the very highest sporting standards, offering maximum freedom of movement and the kind of safety features that are indispensable in motor racing. Using the new online configurator, the suit can be individualised to create the ProRace Made-to-Measure - a racing suit tailored to the customer's personal preferences with an extensive range of customisation and fittings options. The outfit is rounded off with ProRace boots and gloves.

Successful American motorcycle racer Nate Kern has been racing since 2002 and was able to test the suit in advance: 'The ProRace suit is very striking visually - you feel you want to try it on right away,' says Kern. 'It has a wide range of functional options which include key safety and comfort features. The Made-to-Measure version has more options than I have ever seen before - including optional elbow sliders, kangaroo leather and much more besides.'

Lucy Glöckner has been an active motorcycle racer since she was 10 years old and is already wearing her unique suit: 'Nowadays, everyone wants their own individual suit that is more easily identifiable. I was interested to see how the adaptation process would work exactly - after all, it's not at all easy to measure yourself at first. But the configurator really is very simple to use - my suit fits perfectly. The protectors are the most important thing for me - and the ProRace suit has the best ones.'

The close-fitting one-piece suit made of cowhide nappa leather offers a complete safety packaging in an uncompromising racing version. The protectors at the shoulders, hips, elbows and knees are sewn firmly into place. At the knees there are exchangeable sliders with highly abrasion-resistant velcro fasteners. There are three alternatives available in terms of back protection. This highly sensitive area can firstly be protected by means of an NP Pro back protector using the protector pouch on the back of the ProRace suit. Alternatively, strap-on protectors, the back protector and the back protector vest are also available.

In addition to safety, a high level of wear comfort is crucial - especially when riding in racing conditions. In the ProRace suit this is ensured by means of numerous stretch inserts that guarantee immense freedom of movement. The perforated leather sections on the sleeves, chest area and thighs as well as a 3D spacer fabric in the back area ensure outstanding ventilation, enabling superb air circulation throughout the suit. For additional comfort, the ProRace suit is fitted with an aerodynamic rear hump.

At an additional charge, the suit is available in a lighter and even more resilient kangaroo leather. Customisation also includes the option of adding individual team/sponsor logos and inscriptions or nicknames. Finally, a wide range of BMW Motorrad inscriptions and type designations such as RR, S 1000 XR, BMW M logo etc. round off the purebred racing look of the ProRace Made-to-Measure down to the last detail. As such, all racing needs are met and every specimen is entirely unique.

Various perforation options are available to do justice to individual comfort preferences. The additional protection (ribs and thighs, on the

outside) is optionally available: the protectors can be selected via the configurator in two different versions - standard foam or Vibram VPOD thermal foam. A chest protector can also be integrated in the ProRace Made-to-Measure suit. Meanwhile the aerodynamic hump on the back can optionally be fitted with a TrinkPak if required.

The customisable premium one-piece suit can be ordered using the configurator through authorised BMW partners or online through the BMW Motorrad licence partner. Apart from the variant Made-to-Measure the standard version is available in the sizes 46 to 60 and the colours black, white and red.

To the online configurator: https://www.gimoto.com/prorace

You will find press material on BMW motorcycles and BMW Motorrad rider equipment in the BMW Group PressClub at www.press.bmwgroup.com.

In case of queries please contact:

Dominik Schaidnagel, Communications BMW Motorrad

Tel.: +49 89 382-50181, e-mail: Dominik.Schaidnagel@bmw.de

Tim Diehl-Thiele, Head of Communications BMW Motorrad

Tel.: +49 89 382-57505, e-mail: Tim.Diehl-Thiele@bmw.de

Internet: www.press.bmw.de

E-mail: presse@bmw.de

The BMW Group

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world's leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises 30 production and assembly facilities in 14 countries; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

In 2018, the BMW Group sold over 2,490,000 passenger vehicles and more than 165,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2018 was € 9,815 billion on revenues amounting to € 97,480 billion. As of 31 December 2018, the BMW Group had a workforce of 134,682 employees.

The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company has therefore established ecological and social sustainability throughout the value chain, comprehensive product responsibility and a clear commitment to conserving resources as an integral part of its strategy.

www.bmwgroup.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BMWGroup

Twitter: http://twitter.com/BMWGroup

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/BMWGroupView

Google+: http://googleplus.bmwgroup.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwgroup

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bmw