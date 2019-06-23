Bayerische Motoren Werke Preference : The 19th BMW Motorrad Days in Garmisch-Partenkirchen from 5 – 7 July 2019.

Munich/Garmisch-Partenkirchen. The BMW Motorrad Days will take place at the foot of the Zugspitze in Garmisch-Partenkirchen for the 19th time already from 5 to 7 July 2019. The event organisers are expecting some 40,000 motorcyclists and motorcycle fans from all over the world to attend this year, too. Lasting three days, the gathering at the Hausberg mountain will once again be dedicated entirely to the international BMW Motorrad fan community and riding fun on two wheels.

In addition to new products, spectacular stunts, motorsports celebrities, test ride campaigns and a great deal more, guests can particularly look forward to the now legendary party atmosphere of the BMW Motorrad Days. Whether young or old, the program of activities is so diverse that everyone's taste is catered for - leaving no room for boredom.

Motorsports and party atmosphere at the Hausberg.

The BMW Motorrad Days have long been established as a must for motorcycle fans from all over the world. Visitors from distant countries such as the USA, Japan or Australia, sports, touring and or enduro riders, customizing freaks or motorsports enthusiasts will all find their personal highlight to feel great and have loads of fun. Be it in the beergarden in the daytime or with live music at one of the many parties in the evening.

Motorsports fans are also fully catered for by a true German motorcycle racing icon: Helmut Dähne, 1976 TT winner on BMW, is not only available for autograph session in the BMW Motorrad Classic Tent every day, but will also provide deeper insights into motorcycle racing on Saturday from 4.30 to 5.00 pm.

The live broadcasts of the Superbike World Championship from Donington, England, where the eighth of a total of 13 WC rounds is being held, are an additional motorsports extra. BMW Motorrad Motorsport and its BMW Motorrad WORLDSBK Team with riders Markus Reiterberger and Tom Sykes will be racing for podium positions.

Wild stunts, spectacular FMX show and customizing to the limit.

The stunt performances go to the very limits of riding physics. For example at the BMW Motorcycle Drift Show with Alex Le Marseillais, with freestyle artist Mattie Griffin or at the FMX Show in the event arena. Visitors can also marvel at the wall-of-death riding in the Original Motodrom, the oldest wall of death in the world. Here, Donald and his team thunder over the wooden boards on historical motorcycles in breathtaking style. Motorcycle customizing fans are fully catered for in the Heritage Area.

Explore the superb mountain scenery on a motorcycle.

The BMW Motorrad Days also offers the chance to discover one of Germany's most magnificent landscapes on a motorcycle. There are organised half-day tours in the Zugspitze region around Garmisch-Partenkirchen as well as panorama enduro tours accompanied by local guides. For anyone wanting to see the Alps from the air there are tandem paraglider flights.

Once again this year there is also a wide selection of current BMW motorcycle models available for test rides. Reservations can be placed in advance of the event at www.bmw-motorrad.com/motorraddays.

Offroad and enduro fun directly on the doorstep.

Both off-road newcomers and ambitious enduro riders can explore fascinating terrain on the off-road track at the foot of the Hausberg. Under the guidance of professional instructors, visitors can find out just what the BMW GS models are capable of away from asphalted roads.

Trade show and exhibition area as well as a play area for the little ones.

The extensive trade show and exhibition area reflects the full diversity of BMW Motorrad. In addition to numerous product presentations, visitors will also find some fascinating surprises here, for example the BMW Motorrad Concept R18 or the BMW R nineT special model, which will be presented on Friday afternoon at 5.00 pm in the event arena. Around 100 exhibitors will be on site to advise potential customers and to present new ideas and innovative BMW Motorrad related accessories.

Young guests are excellently catered for as well: the play area is packed with fun, hands-on games, while a specially created Kid's Track and Kid's Try-Out Trial Program ensure that the motorcyclists of the future can enjoy an exciting, action-packed weekend.

Talk shop with the BMW Motorrad experts and the GS Grophy Marshals.

At the big BMW Motorrad Exhibition Pavilion, visitors have the chance to engage in a detailed chat with BMW Motorrad developers, engineers and test riders as well as getting a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the BMW Motorrad development department. At the 'Meet the Marshals of the Int. GS Trophy', fans can take a look behind the scenes of the international offroad event in the BMW Motorrad GS Trophy Tent. Motorcycling globetrotters and photographers Michael Martin, Rolf Lange, Julian Eichhoff and Kristján Gíslason provide fascinating entertainment with their talks at the BMW Motorrad Cinema.

Music, party atmosphere and, with a little luck, a new BMW motorcycle.

But in addition to the action, fun and entertainment, the BMW Motorrad Days is always about enjoying the fun of a party in true Bavarian style. As usual, admission is free and the entire set-up has been perfectly organised. The highlights are the evenings in the big beer tent where party heroes 'Gerry & Gary' and the 'Münchner Zwietracht' ensure a thumping atmosphere with the Radio Gong DJ Team. Camp fire nostalgia is ensured by guitarist 'Jimmy Roggers' and in the Heritage Tent, 'Bad Touch', 'The Booze Bombs' and 'Jimmy Cornett' blast out cult rhythms.

For anyone who wishes to stay overnight directly on site, the campsite in the nearby field offers pitches. Last but not least, the sale of event pins gives visitors the chance to win brand new BMW motorcycles - a BMW R nineT special model on Friday evening and a BMW F 850 GS on Saturday evening.

