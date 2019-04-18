Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (Preference)    BMW3   DE0005190037

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERENCE)

(BMW3)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bayerische Motoren Werke Preference : Three lessons we learned – Geox Rome E-Prix.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2019 | 05:18am EDT

Munich. The BMW i Andretti Motorsport team is contesting its first season in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship. The engineers gain more experience with every race weekend and incorporate their new findings in the further development of the BMW iFE.18 and its preparations for the coming races. In our series 'Three lessons learned', we present three of the findings made by BMW i Andretti Motorsport after each race. This time: the Geox Rome E-Prix (ITA).

1. Overtaking is becoming increasingly difficult, even on wider tracks.

It comes as no surprise that overtaking is difficult on the street circuits that host the Formula E races. However, we saw in Rome that, even on a relatively wide track, it is still only possible to pass other cars by taking a big risk - even with ATTACK MODE and FANBOOST. That is further confirmation of just how hugely important qualifying is. A good grid position remains key to a good race result and will remain the focus on at the coming races in Paris (FRA) and Monaco (MON).

2. Energy management was even more important than expected.

The efficiency of the Formula E drive technology - one of the strengths of the BMW i powertrain - proved to be even more important in Rome than the BMW i Andretti Motorsport engineers had expected. Virtually all the cars were down to just one per cent of energy remaining on the final lap of the race. That led to the leaders slowing down on the previous lap and monitoring the remaining race time to avoid having to complete another lap. As such, energy management was an important factor in any success.

3. Heavy strain on the Formula E cars.

In terms of robustness, the circuit in Rome is the biggest challenge of the season for Formula E cars. As predicted by the BMW i Andretti Motorsport engineers, the track was very uneven with lots of bumps, making it very demanding for the chassis and power unit. The cars actually left the ground over one crest. While Alexander Sims (GBR) struggled with technical issues in qualifying, the BMW iFE.18 of António Félix da Costa (POR) withstood the stresses.

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 09:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE A
05:18aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Three lessons we learned – Geox Rome..
PU
03:15aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : State attacks Rob Packham's testimony
AQ
04/17INTOXICATING DYNAMISM : The all-new BMW Z4 Roadster
AQ
04/17BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : 'Fantasy' and 'pure coincidence' - Packham..
AQ
04/17BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Egyptian Customs settles EGP 55m dispute w..
AQ
04/17BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : New leadership at BMW Group International ..
PU
04/16BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW Club Ghana embarks on humanitarian mis..
AQ
04/16BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Court hears Packham didn't want to 'hound'..
AQ
04/16BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : 24 year old criminal got inculpated with h..
AQ
04/16BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Ex-BMW Group Malaysia CEO To Head Korean O..
AQ
More news
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERENCE)
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (Preference) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About