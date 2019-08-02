Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (Preference)    BMW3   DE0005190037

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERENCE)

(BMW3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

More variety, more electric range, less CO2: BMW 530e Sedan with the latest battery cell technology and also with optional intelligent all-wheel drive.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 12:26am EDT

The new BMW 530e Sedan (08/2019).

Munich. Premium automobile manufacturer BMW is increasing the efficiency, appeal and variety of its electrified models for the upper mid-range segment. The latest battery cell technology contributes to increasing the electric range of the BMW 530e Sedan plug-in hybrid model to between 61 and 66 kilometres*. In addition, the latest-generation BMW eDrive technology has reduced the combined fuel consumption and CO2emissions levels by more than 20 percent from 1.8 to 1.6 litres per 100 kilometres* as well as by 41 to 36 grams per kilometre*. The combined power consumption of the BMW 530e Sedan is now 14.5 to 13.6 kWh per 100 kilometres*. Parallel to the market launch of the BMW 530e Sedan, the BMW 530e xDrive Sedan is also available immediately (fuel consumption combined: 2.2 - 2.0 l/100 km; combined power consumption: 15.4 - 15.0 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 49 - 46 g/km), which combines the advanced plug-in hybrid system with intelligent all-wheel drive.

Both plug-in hybrid versions of the BMW 5 Series Sedan profit from the latest advances in the field of battery cell technology for electrified models of the BMW Group. The new lithium-ion high-voltage battery of the BMW 530e Sedan and BMW 530e xDrive Sedan has a gross energy content increased from 9.2 to 12.0 kWh with no increase in physical size. Thanks to this increased capacity, the main share of day-to-day driving can be conducted electrically thereby reducing local emissions to zero. The high-voltage battery is housed space-savingly under the rear seat so that luggage compartment volume compared to the conventionally driven versions of the BMW 5 Series Sedan is limited only to a minimal degree. The storage volume in the BMW 530e Sedan and the BMW 530e xDrive Sedan is 410 litres.

The new high-voltage battery can be charged at conventional household sockets using the standard-equipment charging cable. The battery can be charged in less than six hours in this way. At a BMW i Wallbox the respective charging operation takes 3:35 hours. The charging socket is located under a separate flap on the front left side wall of the car.

The intelligently controlled interaction between combustion engine and electric motor in the BMW 530e Sedan and the BMW 530e xDrive Sedan achieves an outstanding level of efficiency and provides a distinctive quality of hallmark BMW driving pleasure. The plug-in hybrid system of both models consists of a 2.0 litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with BMW TwinPower Turbo Technology generating an output of 135 kW/184 hp as well as an 83 kW/113 hp electric motor, which is integrated into the 8-speed Steptronic transmission. Together they develop a system output of 185 kW/252 hp along with a maximum system torque of 420 Nm. The BMW 530e Sedan accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds. The BMW 530e xDrive Sedan completes the standard sprint in 6.2 seconds. The top speed of both models is 235 km/h.

Intelligent energy management enables optimally efficient operation of the hybrid system. In order to further improve efficiency and driving pleasure, navigation data are also used for determining the ideal operation mode pro-actively. The driver can also influence the drive mode with the eDrive button. In the AUTO eDRIVE standard setting, purely electric driving is possible up to a speed of 110 km/h. After switching to the MAX eDRIVE mode, the BMW 530e Sedan and the BMW 530e xDrive Sedan can even travel at speeds of up to 140 km/h with zero local emissions. An acoustic pedestrian protection function is part of the hybrid-specific standard equipment. When driving electrically with speeds of up to 30 km/h, an unmistakeable sound, designed specifically for electrified BMW models, is generated to alert other road users without impairing the acoustic comfort of the vehicle occupants.

The latest-generation battery cell technology optimises both the electric range as well as the overall efficiency of the plug-in hybrid system. In the BMW 530e Sedan, local zero-emission driving is now possible for 61 to 66 kilometres*. The electric range of the BMW 530e xDrive Sedan is 55 to 58 kilometres*. A combined fuel consumption of 1.8 to 1.6 litres per 100 kilometres* (BMW 530e xDrive Sedan: 2.2 - 2.0 l/100 km*), CO2 emissions of 41 to 36 g/km* (49 - 46 g/km*) and power consumption figures of 14.5 to 13.6 kWh per100 kilometres* (15.4 - 15.0 kWh/100 km*) characterise the high efficiency of the electrified drive. Both hybrid variants of the BMW 5 Series Sedan can meet the conditions for reduced company car taxation in Germany (depending on the equipment level) due to their low CO2 emission levels and their large electric range. Only half the gross list price is used as a basis when calculating the monetary benefit from the private use of the company car.

The BMW 530e Sedan and the BMW 530e xDrive feature an auxiliary air conditioning system. The interior can be pre-conditioned remotely via BMW Connected using a smartphone. In addition, almost the entire range of 5 Series Sedan optional equipment is available for both plug-in hybrid models. The offer ranges from Adaptive Suspension and light alloy wheels in the sizes 17 to 20 inches to especially stylish and high-quality optional equipment by BMW Individual and the driver assistance systems Driving Assistant Plus and Parking Assistant Plus. BMW Live Cockpit ConnectedDrive with its fully digital display design is also available as special equipment. It includes a high-resolution instrument cluster with diagonal screen dimensions of 12.3 inches behind the steering wheel and a 10.25 inch control display. The scope of customisable displays in the BMW 530e Sedan and BMW 530e xDrive Sedan further include hybrid-specific depictions, which show electric range, charging status, the location of public charging stations as well as other information.

BMW plug-in hybrid models offer an array of benefits in everyday use.

BMW's plug-in hybrid drive systems already offer users a host of additional benefits over traditional solutions:

  • Money-saving: Electric driving in urban areas is cheaper than using petrol or diesel if the plug-in hybrid vehicle is charged at home or at the workplace at low cost.
  • Interior always at the right temperature, even before you get in: auxiliary heating and auxiliary air conditioning are fitted as standard.
  • Braking is winning: The battery is charged under braking. In conventional vehicles, braking generates only heat and brake dust.
  • The best of both worlds: Plug-in hybrids provide electric driving pleasure in urban areas and classical BMW driving pleasure over longer distances.
  • Smoothing the way into the future: Because a plug-in hybrid can run emission-free, it is eligible to enter many low-emission zones, enjoys extra parking privileges and saves on toll charges.
  • Better quality of life in cities: By driving on electric power, users can actively contribute to reducing emissions and traffic noise in cities.

New BMW 530e Sedan has a smaller overall CO2 footprint.

The 'real' environmental impact of plug-in hybrid vehicles has been questioned on occasion, especially in markets where the proportion of green energy used by the public energy grid remains small. The BMW Group conducted a full-cycle CO2 certification for the new BMW 530e Sedan - from raw material procurement, the supply chain, production and the use phase, all the way to recycling.

This revealed the CO2 footprint of the new BMW 530e Sedan to be 23 per cent smaller than that of the new BMW 530i Sedan when running on average European power in the use phase. When charging the car with green energy, its CO2 footprint is reduced by as much as 47 percent.

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 04:24:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE A
12:26aMORE VARIETY, MORE ELECTRIC RANGE, L : BMW 530e Sedan with the latest battery ce..
PU
08/01BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW profits drop on higher costs, spending..
AQ
08/01BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW Group firmly on course and confirms ta..
PU
07/31BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW Team RLL travels to Road America with ..
PU
07/31BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : New BMW entry-level model for customer rac..
PU
07/30PHOTO SHOOT CELEBRATING A SPECIAL BI : The BMW M1 Art Car by Andy Warhol.
PU
07/29BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW M6 GT3 reaches ..
AQ
07/29HONDA MOTOR : Auto emissions deal between four major automakers and California o..
AQ
07/26BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW wins skirmish in $175M claim against A..
AQ
07/25THE LATEST : White House to seek 1 national mileage standard
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 98 728 M
EBIT 2019 7 370 M
Net income 2019 5 382 M
Finance 2019 17 127 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,27x
EV / Sales2020 0,27x
Capitalization 43 666 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERENCE)
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (Preference) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 54,65  €
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group