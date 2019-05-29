The countdown has begun: six BMW M6 GT3s and competitive drivers want to record top results in the ‘Green Hell'.

Munich. BMW teams are looking forward to one of the major highlights of the endurance season on 22nd/23rd June 2019: the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring (GER). Four teams, with a total of six BMW M6 GT3s, will be in pursuit of the 20th overall win for BMW in the 'Green Hell'. Numerous BMW works drivers will be competing.

ROWE Racing and Walkenhorst Motorsport are each fielding two BMW M6 GT3s, while BMW Team Schnitzer and FALKEN Motorsports are competing with one car each. The BMW works driver line-up includes drivers from the works programmes in the DTM, the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (IMSA Series). The competing BMW teams used the races in the VLN Endurance Championship Nürburgring and the 6-hour qualification race on 19th May 2019 for some intensive preparation ahead of the highlight of the season on the Nordschleife. A BMW M6 GT3 topped the final standings in the VLN season-opener and at the qualification race.

'The 20th overall win at the Nürburgring 24-hour race is one of our major objectives this endurance season,' said BMW Group Motorsport Director Jens Marquardt. 'We have come close in recent years but always seemed to need a little bit more luck. So, one could say that we have a score to settle with the 'Green Hell'. The BMW M6 GT3 has already proved on more than one occasion that it can win 24-hour races. That is also true for our teams. We are aiming for victory, even if you can never predict the outcome of a 24-hour race, particularly on the Nordschleife. But you can ensure that you prepare as best you can - and that is what we have done. All our drivers have participated as often as possible in the preparation races. Also our IMSA drivers from the USA have travelled to the Nordschleife for this. There are, however, also factors that we cannot influence. We, our BMW teams and drivers are looking forward to take on the 'Green Hell' challenge again.'

Overview of BMW teams and drivers for the 24 Hours Nürburgring:

ROWE Racing, #98 BMW M6 GT3:

Philipp Eng (AUT)

Connor De Phillippi (USA)

Tom Blomqvist (GBR)

Mikkel Jensen (DEN)

ROWE Racing, #99 BMW M6 GT3:

Nick Catsburg (NED)

John Edwards (USA)

Jesse Krohn (FIN)

Marco Wittmann (GER)

BMW Team Schnitzer, #42 BMW M6 GT3:

Augusto Farfus (BRA)

Timo Scheider (GER)

Martin Tomczyk (GER)

Sheldon van der Linde (RSA)

Walkenhorst Motorsport, #100 BMW M6 GT3:

Henry Walkenhorst (GER)

Andreas Ziegler (GER)

Jörn Schmidt-Staade (GER)

Jordan Tresson (FRA)

Walkenhorst Motorsport, #101 BMW M6 GT3:

Nick Yelloly (GBR)

Christian Krognes (NOR)

David Pittard (GBR)

Lucas Ordonez (ESP)

FALKEN Motorsports, #33 BMW M6 GT3: