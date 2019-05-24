Thrilling visions at Formula E home race: BMW i presents a look into the future in Berlin.

Munich. Saturday marks BMW i Andretti Motorsport's home race in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship: the BMW i Berlin E-Prix presented by CBMM Niobium. In the support programme for the tenth race of the season, Formula E fans will experience the innovative and technological capabilities of the BMW Group up close and personal. A variety of title partner BMW i activity areas invite visitors to take a look into the future of mobility and visualise exactly how the BMW Group is actively shaping it.

'For the BMW Group, Formula E has been more than just a race series right from the start,' said BMW Group Motorsport Director Jens Marquardt. 'In addition to the sporting commitment, we are using Formula E primarily as a platform to demonstrate innovative and technological capabilities. The support programme at our home race shows the many facets of the BMW Group's forward-looking approach. This is exactly the same as our approach in development where we have established an efficient technological cycle between BMW i Motorsport and BMW i, which benefits both us at the racetrack and BMW i customers. The technical insights we gain through the extreme use in Formula E flow directly back into series development.'

Dr. Jens Thiemer, Head of BMW Brand Management, said: 'The home race in Berlin is one of the highlights of the whole Formula E season for us - and the perfect platform for demonstrating how BMW i is involved in the key areas of future activity in the automobile industry. With our diverse BMW i Vision Experience, we invite visitors in Berlin to experience for themselves how the BMW Group presents the development in the fields of design, automated driving, connectivity, electrification and services. In particular, I'm looking forward to the BMW i Vision Walk, which we developed in collaboration with our Primary Partner Magna. It makes for excellent entertainment for the whole family - and at the same time lets everyone know what we have planned for the coming years.'

BMW i Vision Walk.

BMW i and Magna designed the BMW i Vision Walk in close collaboration. It takes visitors on a journey through the mobility topics of the future that are grouped under the term D+ACES (design, automated driving, connectivity, electrification and services) at the BMW Group. Holograms and interactive games impart background information in an entertaining way, making the BMW i Vision Walk an exciting, varied experience.

BMW Vision iNEXT.

The BMW Vision iNEXT is on display in the BMW i Experience Area in the eVillage. The vision vehicle offers insight into what the BMW iNEXT, due to be launched in 2021, has to offer in terms of cutting-edge technology. With its ground-breaking technology for highly automated driving, intelligent connectivity, and innovative display control concepts, the BMW Vision iNEXT showcases totally new ways to utilise driving time.

BMW Vision iNEXT Virtual Drive.

In the Virtual Drive, visitors experience a virtual drive in the BMW Vision iNEXT - accompanied by the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. In addition to the vision vehicle on display, a sophisticated mixed-reality installation provides an impression of what it is like to drive autonomously, emission-free, and fully connected in the BMW Vision iNEXT. To begin the simulation, the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant suggests an agenda for the day and plans the activities for the trip perfectly. With virtual reality goggles and a specially-designed spatial concept, visitors are able to immerse themselves in this virtual world. Initially, they drive the BMW Vision iNEXT themselves, but the vehicle soon takes over the driving function.

BMW i Co-Pilot Experience.

Visitors in Berlin can also experience autonomous driving for themselves. At Tempelhof, a self-driving BMW i3 (combined fuel consumption 0.0 l/100 km; combined power consumption 13.1 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions 0 g/km)* awaits the opportunity to demonstrate its skills. Those attending the BMW i Co-Pilot Experience use a smartphone to call the car over, allow it to drive them through an obstacle course and experience how the car then parks and manoeuvres by itself.

BMW i8 Roadster Safety Car.

After its unveiling before the Monaco E-Prix (MON) two weeks ago, the BMW i8 Roadster Safety Car (combined fuel consumption: 2.0 l/100 km; combined power consumption: 14.5 kWh/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions: 46 g/km)* will be on standby in Berlin for the first time in its official capacity as the safety car. It is primarily through its spectacular design that the car sets new standards. It is the first safety car in the world that can be deployed with an open cockpit. The most striking characteristics of the spectacular silhouette are the rear wing and the shortened windscreen.

The design continues the pattern, inspired by the BMW logo, of alternating blue and white colour elements, already familiar from the BMW iFE.18 and the BMW i8 Coupe Safety Car, and enhances it with a print that perfectly fits open-top driving and the context of street races that are standard in Formula E.

The BMW i Support Vehicle Fleet.