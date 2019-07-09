Track facts and key factors: the BMW i Andretti Motorsport preview for the New York City E-Prix.

Munich. This coming weekend, Season 5 of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship will come to an end at the New York City E-Prix (USA) with two races. Our preview provides you with the most important facts about the circuit and the key factors for a successful New York City E-Prix.

TRACK FACTS NEW YORK. Circuit length 2.320 km. Clockwise. Corners 5 left and 9 right handers. Mix of fast corners, long corners, hairpins and chicanes. Track surface 70 percent very good, alternating surfaces, partly bumpy. Grip level Medium to high. No trees around the track, so the disadvantage for qualifying group 1 is expected to be smaller than usual. Circuit layout Demanding. Mix of different types of corners and two long straights makes setup work difficult. Energy efficiency is required. Overtaking is possible (especially in T1 and T6). Brake wear Medium to high. Hard braking zones at the end of the long straights. Attack Zone ATTACK MODE is activated on a straight. This means there will be hardly any time loss. Pit lane New design compared to season 4. Risk of crashes Medium to high. Key factors Energy management, temperature management, well-balanced set-up. Set-up changes between both races are allowed, so improvements for race 2 are possible.

Quotes ahead of the New York City E-Prix:

Roger Griffiths (Team Principal BMW i Andretti Motorsport):

'The final rounds of the Season 5 championship, hosted in New York mean effectively two more home races for the BMW i Andretti Motorsport team after the BMW i Berlin E-Prix. Set against the backdrop of Manhattan Island, the Brooklyn track has an exciting combination of technical sections, surface changes and passing opportunities. The challenge of a double-header means differing schedules on each race day, along with the challenge of preparing the cars for the following day's race all putting additional demands on mechanics and engineers alike. Despite the disappointment of the last race, the team remains fully focused on achieving the best results possible for both team and drivers' championships and has been working hard since Bern to maximise the potential from the BMW iFE.18 package.'

Alexander Sims (#27 BMW iFE.18):

'I'm really looking forward to my first races in New York. It somehow feels surreal to be racing right in front of the Manhattan skyline. Having a double-header means there are two opportunities to achieve good results and finish the season on a high. The track layout looks cool. Our race pace in Berlin and Bern was good so I'm optimistic for the coming weekend.'

António Félix da Costa (#28 BMW iFE.18):

'Coming to the final two races of the season in New York there are a lot of points up for grabs. There is still a lot for us to achieve in this championship with two good results. That's why I'm highly motivated to have a clean and strong weekend. Everybody in the team deserves to end the season on a high. They all have worked really hard.'

The FANBOOST vote.

FANBOOST gives Formula E fans the opportunity to vote for their favourite driver and award them an extra boost of power during the race. The five drivers with the most FANBOOST votes are awarded a significant burst of power, which they can deploy in a five-second window during the second half of the race. Fans can vote for their favourite driver in the six days prior to, and leading up to 15 minutes into, each race. Each fan can vote once per day. There are three ways to vote: Online at https://fanboost.fiaformulae.com/, via the official Formula E App or on Twitter using the hashtag #FANBOOST plus the drivers first and last name as a one-word hashtag.

Hashtags of the BMW i Andretti Motorsport drivers:

#AlexanderSims

#AntonioFelixdaCosta

