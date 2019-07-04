Log in
WorldSBK Donington Park: Markus Reiterberger unable to compete due to illness; Peter Hickman to step in.

07/04/2019 | 07:14am EDT

Munich. Markus Reiterberger (GER) has had to cancel his participation in the eighth round of the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) season at Donington Park (GBR) at short notice. The BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team rider has contracted a severe viral infection and a high fever. British BMW S 1000 RR rider Peter Hickman will stand in for him in the races at Donington Park.

Reiterberger spent last night in hospital for observation. He will undergo further tests. The attending physicians have banned him from flying and working.

In Hickman, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team has found a replacement from the BMW Motorrad Motorsport family who is very familiar with the new BMW S 1000 RR. The 32-year-old represents Smiths Racing BMW in the British Superbike Championship as well as in international road racing. This year he has brought home wins with the new RR at the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy and the North West 200.

Marc Bongers, BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director: 'We were very sorry to hear that Markus is suffering from a viral infection and is unable to compete at Donington. With Peter Hickman we were able to find a worthy replacement from the BMW family at very short notice. Peter rides a package very similar to WorldSBK in the British Superbike Championship so it shouldn't take him long to find his feet. We wish Markus a speedy recovery and Peter good luck for Donington.'

Shaun Muir, Team Principal BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team: 'We are very sorry to hear that Markus is sick, feels unwell and is not fit to ride this weekend. I thank him for letting us know as soon as possible to give us time to find a replacement. Obviously it was very important to us to have an existing BMW rider as a replacement rider and Peter Hickman is an ideal choice for us. He is already riding the current bike and he agreed to join us very quickly so we are very hopeful that he can do a good job for us at Donington Park and assist us with the development of the BMW S 1000 RR. At the same time, I want to thank his team, Smiths Racing BMW, for releasing him for this event and hopefully we can have a good, positive race this weekend before we go to Laguna Seca.'

Peter Hickman: 'First of all, I'm sorry for Markus that he is unable to race at the weekend and I wish him a speedy recovery. At the same time, I am happy to step in and support the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team at Donington Park. I didn't have to think long when I got the call from Shaun Muir. I want to thank the team for the trust and my Smiths Racing BMW team for allowing me to compete in WorldSBK this weekend. And a big thanks to Dunlop UK, as I should have been racing in the French Superbike Championship for them this weekend and they enabled me to do WorldSBK instead. It's quite some years ago when I raced in this series but I know the BMW S 1000 RR and the track at Donington Park very well, so I am confident that I can do a proper job for the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team.'

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 11:12:03 UTC
