BMW and Daimler team up on automated driving

07/04/2019 | 06:09am EDT
The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin,

BERLIN (Reuters) - Some 1,200 developers at BMW and Daimler will team up to develop automated driving technology, the companies said on Thursday, the latest carmakers forced to pool their development resources at a time of shrinking margins.

The strategic partnership will focus on developing technologies for assisted driving systems, automated driving on highways and automated parking, BMW and Daimler said in a statement, adding that the two companies will implement the technologies in their cars independently.

The two carmakers first announced their plans to join forces on automated driving technology in February, saying they were discussing the possibility of extending their partnership.

BMW and Daimler on Thursday said they had finalised the agreement and that they expected the technology to be deployed in mass-market vehicles from 2024.

Earlier this year, BMW and Daimler, Germany's two biggest carmakers after Volkswagen, both issued profit warnings earlier this year.

Facing headwinds from international trade conflicts and narrowing margins due to tougher emissions legislation, carmakers are being driven to team up by the massive development costs of key technologies in which they face competition from internet giants like Alphabet Waymo.

Europe's biggest carmaker Volkswagen and Ford are in the final stage of talks on a strategic alliance to jointly develop self-driving and electric cars. Newspaper Handelsblatt said the deal was set to be approved on July 11.

In May, Renault and Italian-American group Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced they were in merger talks, but discussions were later called off.

Daimler issued a profit warning in June - its third in 12 months - saying it was setting aside hundreds of millions of euros to cover a regulatory crackdown on diesel emissions.

In May, BMW warned on profits, saying it had had to make larger investments than expected.

The two companies said their cooperation was non-exclusive, with results being made available to other licensed original equipment manufacturers.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Michelle Martin and Thomas Escritt)
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 98 762 M
EBIT 2019 7 483 M
Net income 2019 5 512 M
Finance 2019 17 202 M
Yield 2019 4,83%
P/E ratio 2019 7,93x
P/E ratio 2020 6,73x
EV / Sales2019 0,26x
EV / Sales2020 0,26x
Capitalization 43 177 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 78,0  €
Last Close Price 66,5  €
Spread / Highest target 77,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%48 705
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP10.37%180 467
VOLKSWAGEN10.58%86 372
DAIMLER AG6.77%58 798
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION14.08%54 381
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-0.36%46 202
