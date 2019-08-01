BMW second-quarter hit by rising costs of manufacturing, emissions

BMW said its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell to 2.79 billion euros in the second quarter.

The Munich-based company said the operating margin at its automotive division fell to 6.5%, down from 8.6% a year earlier, despite a 1.5% rise in vehicle sales during the same period.

BMW reiterated that it expects a significant decrease in group profit before tax in 2019 as well as a slight increase in vehicle deliveries, and an EBIT margin of between 4.5% to 6.5% in the automotive division.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Thomas Seythal)