Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 01, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 01, 2019 German: https://www.bmwgroup.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html English: https://www.bmwgroup.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html

