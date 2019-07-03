Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
0
07/03/2019 | 05:25am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
03.07.2019 / 11:23
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the
following financial reports shall be disclosed :