Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/03/2019 | 05:25am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03.07.2019 / 11:23
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 01, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 01, 2019 German: https://www.bmwgroup.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html English: https://www.bmwgroup.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html


03.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Petuelring 130
80788 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.bmwgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

835457  03.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=835457&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
