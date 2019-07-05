Bayerische Motoren Werke : BMW CEO to Step Down After Current Term

By Patrick Costello

BMW AG's (BMW.XE) Chief Executive Harald Krueger said Friday that he won't seek a second term as CEO beyond his current term running until April 30, in order to pursue new professional endeavors.

BMW's supervisory board will address the matter of succession in its next meeting on July 18, the German car maker said.

Mr. Krueger will retain his position until a decision on his successor has been made, it said.

"After more than ten years in the board of management, more than four of which as the CEO of the BMW Group, I would like to pursue new professional endeavors and leverage my diverse international experience for new projects and ventures," Mr. Krueger said.

