Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke AG    BMWG   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG

(BMWG)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bayerische Motoren Werke : BMW Opens $1 Billion Plant in Mexico as Tariffs Threat Looms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 11:27am EDT

By Nathan Allen

BMW AG (BMW.XE) has opened a $1 billion factory in the Mexican city of San Luis Potosi less than a week after President Trump threatened to impose escalating tariffs on Mexico's exports.

The German premium-car maker said Thursday that it will produce its popular 3 Series sedan at the site. The plant, which already employs 2,500 people, will have a capacity of up to 175,000 units a year once it ramps up to full production, BMW said.

Many global auto makers have production operations in Mexico, taking advantage of the country's low labor costs and lack of trade barriers with the U.S. to ship cars to the sizeable American market. However, Mr. Trump's recent pledge to impose tariffs on Mexican exports unless the country reduces the number of migrants passing through its borders could derail that trade flow.

The tariffs, which would be paid by U.S. importers of Mexican goods, are set to begin at 5% on Monday, double to 10% on July 1 and escalate to 25% by October.

Mexican officials are due to begin a second day of talks in Washington later on Thursday, after a first day of negotiations ended with no deal on Wednesday.

The spat with Mexico comes after Trump last month delayed slapping similar punitive tariffs on car exports from the EU. The levies would potentially hit Germany the hardest, given that its car and auto parts makers are particularly exposed to the U.S. market.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE A
11:27aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Opens $1 Billion Plant in Mexico as Tariffs Threa..
DJ
06/05TATA MOTORS : Jaguar Land Rover's Turnaround Ends in China
DJ
06/05TATA MOTORS : BMW, Jaguar Land Rover Team Up to Share Electrification Technology
DJ
05/31German car stocks fall on Trump's Mexico tariff threat
RE
05/30Germany extends 1.2 billion euro electric car bonus to 2020
RE
03/27Great Wall, Ford hitch up to burgeoning Chinese demand for pickup trucks
RE
03/26Innoviz, Ouster raise millions for self-driving lidar sensors
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 98 715 M
EBIT 2019 7 470 M
Net income 2019 5 661 M
Finance 2019 15 482 M
Yield 2019 5,10%
P/E ratio 2019 7,41
P/E ratio 2020 6,32
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
Capitalization 40 957 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 77,5 €
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 096
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP5.66%191 718
VOLKSWAGEN2.78%79 799
DAIMLER AG4.66%56 165
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION7.15%47 800
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-0.18%44 624
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About