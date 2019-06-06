Bayerische Motoren Werke : BMW Opens $1 Billion Plant in Mexico as Tariffs Threat Looms

By Nathan Allen



BMW AG (BMW.XE) has opened a $1 billion factory in the Mexican city of San Luis Potosi less than a week after President Trump threatened to impose escalating tariffs on Mexico's exports.

The German premium-car maker said Thursday that it will produce its popular 3 Series sedan at the site. The plant, which already employs 2,500 people, will have a capacity of up to 175,000 units a year once it ramps up to full production, BMW said.

Many global auto makers have production operations in Mexico, taking advantage of the country's low labor costs and lack of trade barriers with the U.S. to ship cars to the sizeable American market. However, Mr. Trump's recent pledge to impose tariffs on Mexican exports unless the country reduces the number of migrants passing through its borders could derail that trade flow.

The tariffs, which would be paid by U.S. importers of Mexican goods, are set to begin at 5% on Monday, double to 10% on July 1 and escalate to 25% by October.

Mexican officials are due to begin a second day of talks in Washington later on Thursday, after a first day of negotiations ended with no deal on Wednesday.

The spat with Mexico comes after Trump last month delayed slapping similar punitive tariffs on car exports from the EU. The levies would potentially hit Germany the hardest, given that its car and auto parts makers are particularly exposed to the U.S. market.

