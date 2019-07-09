Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke AG    BMWG   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG

(BMWG)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bayerische Motoren Werke : BMW has moved some engine output from UK due to Brexit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 09:20am EDT
The logo of BMW carmaker is seen on a vehicle in Cairo

OXFORD, England (Reuters) - BMW has moved some engine output from Britain due to Brexit, its production chief said on Tuesday, in a further sign of the decisions firms are having to take to handle uncertainty over the UK's exit from the European Union.

Britain is due to leave the bloc on Oct. 31 and Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson, who are both vying to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, have said they are prepared to leave without an agreement, although it is not their preferred option.

The car industry, which has posted slumps in sales, production and investment since 2017, is worried that a disorderly exit could lead to tariffs of up to 10 percent, additional bureaucracy and costs.

Free trade agreements also often require a minimum amount of local content at around 55 to 60 percent with British components counted alongside other European Union parts at present.

That could change later this year depending on the nature of Brexit.

British engines were being sent to South Africa, where BMW currently builds the X3 car, but they would no longer have EU status and the cars would lose their tax-free import status into Europe, production chief Oliver Zipse said on Tuesday.

"Hams Hall (engine plant) doesn't build any South Africa products anymore, which is of course, bad for the UK," said Zipse, who is the frontrunner to be the firm's new chief executive according to sources. "It's not a huge amount," he added.

A BMW spokesman said volumes at the central English Hams Hall site would be stable this year and that the plant would be exporting more to the United States.

Also on Tuesday, BMW unveiled its new electric Mini which is due to go into production later this year.

Brexiteers have long said that Europe's biggest economy Germany, which exports hundreds of thousands of cars to Britain each year, would do its utmost to protect that trade.

(Editing by Stephen Addison)

By Costas Pitas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE A
09:20aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW has moved some engine output from UK due to Brexi..
RE
07:36aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Electric Mini production to begin at UK plant in late..
RE
05:40aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AKTIENGESEL : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
03:06aChina's Great Wall-linked battery maker plans to build 20 GWh factory in Euro..
RE
07/06BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Intends to Select New Chief This Month
DJ
07/05Warning light flashing for Slovakia's auto industry
RE
07/05BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Struggling BMW Seeks New CEO--2nd Update
DJ
07/05BMW poised to pick production chief as CEO after Krueger bows out
RE
07/05BMW poised to pick production chief as CEO after Krueger bows out
RE
07/05BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Struggling BMW Seeks New CEO--Update
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 98 507 M
EBIT 2019 7 457 M
Net income 2019 5 510 M
Finance 2019 17 172 M
Yield 2019 4,81%
P/E ratio 2019 7,98x
P/E ratio 2020 6,78x
EV / Sales2019 0,27x
EV / Sales2020 0,26x
Capitalization 43 418 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 77,9  €
Last Close Price 66,8  €
Spread / Highest target 76,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%48 707
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP11.46%179 243
VOLKSWAGEN AG11.43%87 539
DAIMLER AG5.82%58 920
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION14.29%54 608
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD1.32%45 979
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About