Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke AG    BMWG   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG

(BMWG)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bayerische Motoren Werke : BMW's Profits Hit by Electric Vehicle and Emissions Costs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 04:46am EDT

By William Boston

BERLIN -- BMW AG, the German luxury car maker, said its second-quarter net earnings tumbled 29%, hit by exchange rate fluctuations and manufacturing costs for electric vehicles.

The Munich-based maker of BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce brands is under pressure as auto markets weaken amid trade tensions and a slowing world economy. Like other manufacturers, BMW is also stepping up investment to meet tougher European greenhouse gas emissions targets that take effect next year, or face billions in fines.

BMW's net profit in the three months to the end of June fell to EUR1.45 billion ($1.6 billion) from EUR2.05 billion the year before. Revenues rose 2.9% to EUR25.7 billion. New car sales in the quarter rose 1.5% to 647,504 vehicles, slowed by weaker sales in Europe and the U.S., although BMW bucked the downward trend in China and achieved a 24% increase in sales there.

BMW said Thursday the weaker earnings reflected EUR1.4 billion in development costs associated with stepping up manufacturing of electric and hybrid vehicles, higher production costs, unfavorable exchange rates, higher raw materials prices, and pressure on pricing due to "fierce competition" in many markets.

"We are consistently expanding e-mobility with all-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids and continuing to optimize our already economical combustion engines. Moreover, we are also investing in new technologies such as the fuel cell," Harald Krüger, the outgoing chief executive, said.

BMW's core automotive division came under significant pressure in the second quarter and earnings in the unit are well below the previous year so far. With global auto markets under pressure, BMW cut global auto production by 4.6% in the second quarter, a reflection of softening global demand.

BMW reported a 67% drop in automotive division earnings before interest and taxes to EUR1.5 billion in the six months to the end of June and a decline in its automotive pretax profit margin to 2.8% from 9.2% the previous year.

Growth in new car sales during the first half of the year was muted. The BMW brand achieved strong sales growth of its i3 electric city car and its popular X3 and X4 sport-utility vehicles in the first six months of the year. However, most of its other models, including its flagship 5-Series and 7-Series sedans, reported declining sales.

Write to William Boston at william.boston@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE A
04:46aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW's Profits Hit by Electric Vehicle and Emissions C..
DJ
04:25aRheinmetall cuts sales forecast for automotive division
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:37aBMW second quarter hit by rising costs of manufacturing, emissions
RE
02:02aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Backs Outlook Despite Lower 2Q Earnings
DJ
07/29BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Top EU court rejects BMW appeal against limit on car ..
RE
07/26Porsche, SUVs Lift VW's Results -- WSJ
DJ
07/26China's CATL to start battery storage business in Japan with Next Energy
RE
07/25California, four automakers defy Trump, agree to tighten emissions rules
RE
07/25Recession is spreading across German industry, Ifo economist says
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 98 562 M
EBIT 2019 7 428 M
Net income 2019 5 540 M
Finance 2019 16 700 M
Yield 2019 4,76%
P/E ratio 2019 8,06x
P/E ratio 2020 6,82x
EV / Sales2019 0,27x
EV / Sales2020 0,27x
Capitalization 43 314 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 75,25  €
Last Close Price 66,93  €
Spread / Highest target 76,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%48 207
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP13.66%186 588
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.65%85 854
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY20.60%57 346
DAIMLER AG2.15%56 330
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-3.20%44 879
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group