Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayerische Motoren Werke AG    BMWG   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG

(BMWG)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bayerische Motoren Werke : BMW says CEO will not seek contract extension after 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 06:28am EDT
Krueger, CEO of German luxury carmaker BMW, addresses the company's annual news conference in Munich

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - BMW on Friday said Harald Krueger, Chief Executive of the German carmaker will not make himself available for a potential contract extension, pre-empting deliberations about whether to give him another five-year term at the helm.

"Harald Krueger today informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board that he will not seek another term of office beyond his current term running until 30 April 2020," the carmaker said.

BMW will address the issue of CEO succession on July 18, the Munich-based car and motorbike manufacturer said.

"After more than ten years in the Board of Management, more than four of which as the CEO of the BMW Group, I would like to pursue new professional endeavours and leverage my diverse international experience for new projects and ventures," Krueger said in a statement.

Under Krueger's leadership, BMW lost the title of best-selling luxury carmaker to Mercedes-Benz in 2016, and put the brakes on a plan to mass produce carbon-fiber based electric cars at a time when zero-emission vehicles made by Tesla were gaining traction with customers.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Michelle Martin)

Stocks treated in this article : Tesla Inc., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
TESLA INC. 4.61% 234.9 Delayed Quote.-29.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE A
06:30aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW CEO to Step Down After Current Term
DJ
06:28aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW says CEO will not seek contract extension after 2..
RE
06:05aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Chairman of the Board of Management will not seek ano..
EQ
07/04EU opens road to 5G connected cars in boost to BMW, Qualcomm
RE
07/04Warning light flashing for Slovakia's auto industry
RE
07/04BMW and Daimler team up on automated driving
RE
07/04DAIMLER : BMW, Daimler Agree to Jointly Develop Automated-Driving Technology
DJ
07/03Electric bus maker Proterra hires banks for IPO - sources
RE
07/03BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AKTIENGESEL : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
07/03BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AKTIENGESEL : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 98 762 M
EBIT 2019 7 483 M
Net income 2019 5 512 M
Finance 2019 17 202 M
Yield 2019 4,78%
P/E ratio 2019 8,02x
P/E ratio 2020 6,80x
EV / Sales2019 0,27x
EV / Sales2020 0,26x
Capitalization 43 665 M
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 78,0  €
Last Close Price 67,2  €
Spread / Highest target 75,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%48 705
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP11.13%178 725
VOLKSWAGEN11.32%87 661
DAIMLER AG6.81%59 158
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION14.08%54 126
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD0.27%45 544
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About